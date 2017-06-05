Supposedly impartial anchor Harris Faulkner got visibly annoyed when guest Judith Miller chided Donald Trump for using the London terror attack to promote his Muslim ban. UPDATED

MILLER: I just don't think that it was appropriate for the president of the United States, who should have been offering condolences to the British public and saluting the British police to start out promoting, using this event to promote his own agenda of a Muslim ban. I would simply point out that the terrorist in Manchester was a bomber, a sophisticated attack unlike what happened in London. That man was a British citizen born in Britain and the Muslim ban would not apply - FAULKNER (interrupting): Alright, first of all, we don't call it a Muslim ban. It is a pause in immigration.

Faulkner sounded like a school teacher lecturing a naughty child. "We only use Trump-approved and approving language on Fox News!" one could almost hear her scolding Miller.

Except that nobody ever admits it. Apparently, you're just supposed to know.

Faulkner abruptly closed the interview shortly thereafter.

UPDATE: Faulkner might be updating her terminology given Glorious Leader Trump's recent tweet: