Fox’s Steve Hilton normally loves Trump’s Twitter attacks but after he threatened Hilton’s own California in the middle of catastrophic wildfires – well, not so much.

In case you missed it, this was Trump’s disgraceful tweet in response to the fires.

There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor. Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2018

Apparently realizing they had a PR nightmare on their hands, someone either took control of Trump’s Twitter feed or else convinced him to change his tune with a series of dubiously solicitous tweets. One said, “Our hearts are with those fighting the fires, the 52,000 who have evacuated, and the families of the 11 who have died. The destruction is catastrophic. God Bless them all.” Another urged residents to “Please listen to evacuation orders from State and local officials!”

Hilton began by letting viewers know that he’s still in the Trump tribe both because of his hate for California and Democrats and because of his love for Dear Leader. Then he oh-so-mildly criticized Trump.

HILTON: I’m first in line to say that California is the worst-run state in the union and that San Francisco and Los Angeles are the worst-run cities in the nation. One-party rule has been a disaster for my home state and yes, that includes environmental policy and the management of our beautiful forests. On top of that, I’m someone who has staunchly defended President Trump’s tweeting, his tone and his sense of humor. I love the fact that he says what he thinks directly.

But honestly, his tweet the other day about the wildfire, threatening to withhold federal support was – as the president might put it – stupid. People are dying. Their homes are burning down. Unbelievably brave firefighters are out there battling these horrific blazes. It’s a time to help, Mr. President. As you, yourself, recognized by the tweets you sent out afterwards.

Hilton also displayed the names and web addresses of organizations for viewers to donate to:

Red Cross: Redcross.org

United Way of Los Angeles: Unitedwayla.org

Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation: Supportlafd.org

Watch it below, from the November 11, 2018 The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton.