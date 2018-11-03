As the blue state of Connecticut faces a toss-up gubernatorial race, Fox host Neil Cavuto repeatedly let viewers know that Republican candidate Bob Stefanowski is only a Trumper with regard to economics.

As Cavuto noted at the beginning, Democrat Ned Lamont is ahead by 4.5 points in the RealClear Politics average but RCP and The Cook Political Report rate the governor’s race as a toss up. The New York Times reported, “Connecticut is one of only two states, along with Oregon, where Democrats are thought to be at risk of losing the governor’s seat.”

The Times also reported that Stefanowski’s opponent, Democrat Ned Lamont has tried to tie Stefanowski to Trump “during debates, commercials and campaign mailers, including one that suggested that Mr. Stefanowski was guest starring in an episode of ‘The Apprentice’ entitled, ‘How to run Connecticut into the ground.’”

Cavuto made a point of emphasizing how Stefanowski Republicanism is about the economy, not Trump.

CAVUTO: I do notice you somewhat keep your distance from the president - or am I imagining that?

STEFANOWSKI: No, I like the president’s economic policy. It shows what a business person can do. I’m a business person. It’s the first time I’ve run for office. Lower taxes, less regulation, cutting government spending – we could use some of that economic policy here in Connecticut. …

[…]

CAVUTO: Nevertheless, there is a concern that in this relatively blue state that Democrats will be able to just gather round enough. Whatever the unpopularity of the outgoing governor, [Dannell] Malloy, that they’re concerned about the association with Donald Trump. Is that a fair association, that you do, as I say, keep your distance. You do, you know, emphasize the things you like in a businessman being president and the tax cuts, what have you, but that that could actually hurt you?

STEFANOWSKI: Well, President Trump endorsed me the day after the primary. I’m running for governor of Connecticut and what people care about here is this economy. That’s what I’ve been laser focused on. I can’t control what happens in Washington…

Cavuto is nowhere near as blatantly biased as, say, Sean Hannity. And he has taken some bold stands against Trump’s unpresidential behavior. But it's pretty clear which side Cavuto's on in the Connecticut race.

Watch it below, from the November 3, 2018 Cavuto Live.