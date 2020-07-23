Birther host Heather Childers has been let go by Fox News after showing up for work ill and despite pleas to Donald Trump to save her job.

CNN’s Brian Stelter has the deets:

On March 18 [when the pandemic was at its worst in New York], she was noticeably sick both on and off camera, which caused concern among the staffers who were still coming into the building, sources said.

Childers visited a doctor after the show and said on Twitter that she was fine. She came back to work and hosted her hour on March 19.

But Fox executives were angry that she came to work while visibly ill, according to a source with knowledge of the matter. That's why she was sidelined beginning on March 20.

…

By April 6, she tweeted that she had tested negative twice, and was in the dark about when she might be back on TV. She shared numerous supportive messages from fans, and sometimes she tweeted directly to Trump, pleading her case.

Here's her April 9 tweet:

I’d love to go back to work @realDonaldTrump but the antibody tests only show positive if you have had the virus. I’ve had TWO negative COVID19 tests results & no symptoms. Including a doctor testing temp, oxygen, all vitals 3 weeks ago today. All normal. Can I go back to work? — Heather Childers (@HeatherChilders) April 9, 2020

As much as I hate to say this given my complete and utter lack of respect for Childers, I have some sympathy for her given that, as Stelter also noted, Fox had downplayed the seriousness of the virus until just a few days before Childers showed up sick. I suspect there is more to Fox's dissatisfaction with her.

Regardless, this is a glaring example of Fox News’ priorities. You may recall that Childers’ shocking birtherism was not cause for firing. In April, 2012, she asked her tweeps for "thoughts" on the following question: “Did Obama Campaign Threaten Chelsea Clinton's Life 2 Keep Parents Silent” about his birth certificate? She also tweeted: “Thoughts??? Supreme Court: Authenticity of Obama’s birth certificate 'cause for concern.'”

That didn’t even get her a slap on the wrist, as far as I can tell. Fox’s senior vice president said in a statement, “The tweets have been addressed with Heather and she understands this was a mistake.”

