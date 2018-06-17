Fox host Pete Hegseth suggested that the immigrant children being ripped from their parents are getting better than they deserve in detention with “school and soccer and video games and three squares and two snacks and plenty of sleep.”

On Fox & Friends this morning, Hegseth defended the Trump administration policy of taking immigrant children away from their parents by hinting they deserved the fate.

The context was an attack on Gen. Michael Hayden, former head of the CIA, who had ripped into the Trump administration’s policy with a tweet saying, “Other governments have separated mothers and children,” over a photograph of a concentration camp.

Hegseth, an informal adviser to Donald Trump, went ballistic:

HEGSETH: Just soak that in for a second. So we’re saying because we’re enforcing laws on the books temporarily separating kids from their parents—their parents who broke the law, by the way, by coming here illegally. And then while these kids are in temporary custody, they’re getting school and soccer and video games and three squares and two snacks and plenty of sleep and lots of good—that’s the same as exterminating 1.1 million Jews in gas chambers?

Of course, that’s not at all what Hayden was saying. As his follow up tweet makes clear, Hayden was issuing a warning about a policy of family separations:

This is Birkenau. Then Germany. Now Poland. NO ONE who now walks through that portal on that siding can casually believe that civilized behavior is guaranteed. pic.twitter.com/T1wLka18Vf — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) June 16, 2018

Cohost Abby Huntsman began to say, “Right, but – “ but she was interrupted by Hegseth’s continued rant against Hayden.

HEGSETH: Michael Hayden, you’re an idiot. No literally, that’s the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard. And that’s the debate that we’re in right—let’s talk about the policy of separating kids, fine. When you compare it to concentration camps, you’re derailing the discussion in a way we can’t even have it.

Well, if Hegseth doesn't want his Dear Leader's policies likened to concentration camps, maybe Trump shouldn’t have policies that mimic them.

