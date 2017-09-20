The sycophants of Outnumbered held a poutrage session over the fact that not everybody in the media adored Donald Trump’s address to the U.N. General Assembly the way they did.

Yesterday, the no-liberals panel fawned all over Trump’s U.N. General Assembly speech.

Today, the show included one liberal, Marie Harf, but she had to fend off attacks on her views.

Cohost Sandra Smith got the whinefest going by suggesting some of the people criticizing Trump’s speech did not watch the whole thing.

Cohost Lisa Boothe declared media criticism as “discredited” because it’s too biased:

BOOTHE: The media has already demonstrated their bias, that’s just statically proven. [She cited a study by the conservative Media Research Center to prove her point]… When you watch some of that coverage and that hyperbole that we see from the media, they actually discredit themselves and hurt themselves. ‘Cause if everything is at an 11, what is actually an 11?

Guest Michael Waltz continued the meme by saying claiming that the media failed to cover Trump praising the African Union, talking about pet farms, malaria relief and a women’s entrepreneur fund.

Finally, we got to hear from Harf: “The problem is... he gives lip service sometimes to multilateral action but then he does things like pull out of the Paris Climate agreement that every other country except for two on the planet were a part of.”

Smith interrupted to snark, “Was that reason to stay in it?”

Harf continued, “The speech yesterday was not about multilateralism. It was about sovereignty.”

Boothe, obviously annoyed, interrupted. “What’s wrong with sovereignty?” she snapped. But before Harf could finish her original comment, Boothe interrupted again, with an obvious attempt to discredit her. Fortunately, Harf had a good response.

BOOTHE: Has President Trump said anything that you approve of? Has President Trump said or done anything that you approve of? ...Have you paid one compliment or is there anything President Trump has done that you approve of? HARF: Let me talk. Every problem he talked about yesterday is not something the United States can solve by themselves ... and everything he said were things we need other countries to do. But his actions often end up alienating our allies when he criticizes South Korea publicly, when he criticizes NATO...

It’s ironic Boothe would ask Harf if she’s ever approved of anything Trump said considering that Boothe seems to only criticize liberals and praise Trump when she is on Fox News.

Remember when she called outgoing Senator Harry Reid “a lying liar?” We do. During that same appearance, she sneered, “I’ve got one thing to say to Harry Reid: See ya.” How about when she said, “I applaud the implosion of the Democratic Party?” We remember that too. Ditto for, “I think [Hillary Clinton] needs to spend more time in the woods because clearly she hasn’t moved past the election.”

For even more irony, Trump-defender but supposedly objective Fox anchor Harris Faulkner had the nerve to lecture about other journalists being biased.

FAULKNER: When you say that the media are biased - yes, absolutely. My problem is with the journalists being biased.

Watch the poutrage below, from the September 20, 2017 Outnumbered: