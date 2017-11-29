Who would know better than white guy Greg Gutfeld that Donald Trump was actually complimenting Native Americans by derisively calling Sen. Elizabeth Warren “Pocahontas?”

As we previously noted, Trump’s jab was offensive beyond just calling Warren “Pocahontas.” He did so by going off-script in the middle of honoring Navajo code talkers and while standing in front of a portrait of “Indian Killer” Andrew Jackson. As Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye explained:

“This was a day to honor them, and to insert something like that — the word ‘Pocahontas’ as a jab to a senator — you know, that belongs on the campaign trail,” Begaye said. “That doesn’t belong in the room when our war heroes are being honored.”

Well, what would he know, compared to Gutfeld? He insisted Trump meant it as a compliment to Native Americans. Gutfeld also lectured the media for not being as "honest" as he was about it.

GUTFELD: People hate context. Pocahontas in this context is not derogatory to Native Americans. A smear is when you are derogatory, when you use a term to be derogatory and basically to say they’re a lesser person. This is actually the opposite. What he’s basically saying – here’s a metaphor: you’re playing golf and your buddy slices it into the woods and you say, “Nice shot, Tiger.” What you’re saying is that Tiger is a superior golfer and you’re not Tiger Woods. What “Pocahontas” is basically saying: “Liz Warren, you’re no Pocahontas. You pretended to be, you pretended to be a Native American but you’re not a Native American. These are Native Americans. You’re an imposter.” It would be like watching Chris Cuomo, the media will understand. Chris Cuomo on CNN – Watch him babble incoherently and you just go, “Good job, Cronkite.” That’s not an insult! That’s not an insult to Cronkite. It’s a gift because he is revered the same way Pocahontas is. So the media, they’re being disingenuous to think that this is a smear. It’s actually the opposite of a smear because it’s pointing out that she is nothing like the person. And for it to say that it’s a smear, you’re being actually really dishonest. It’s a lie. […] He’s actually saying that she’s not Pocahontas so it’s not a smear. Demeaning her is not demeaning Native Americans, it’s complimenting Native Americans…

Here’s a tip for Gutfeld. Bill O’Reilly meant it as a compliment when he gushed about the surprisingly good behavior of the black diners at Sylvia’s restaurant in Harlem. But, like O’Reilly, Trump’s comments nonetheless reveal condescension and a lack of respect.

And that’s not even counting the Jackson portrait and the fact that Trump has said he admires Jackson.

