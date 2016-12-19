The same folks who claim to hate political correctness not only think it’s fine to force everyone to say “Merry Christmas,” at least one of them wants Donald Trump to enact a national law “protecting” the right to shove Christianity down everyone’s throats.

On Fox News' Cashin’ In, the discussion started with a clip of Donald Trump proclaiming, “We are going to say ‘Merry Christmas’ again.

Host Eric Bolling was nearly ecstatic about using the holiday to stick it to people. “Yessss!” he exclaimed joyfully. “Take that PC crowd! President-elect Donald Trump promising America we’ll start saying Merry Christmas again when he takes the Oval Office.”

Of course, the country never stopped saying “Merry Christmas” In fact, President Obama said it Friday in his press conference. I seriously doubt Trump had anything to do with it.

Bolling asked guest Rachel Campos-Duffy, “Is the war on Christmas finally over?”

Short answer: No, not yet. “It’s a start,” Campos-Duffy enthused. “I think that this tour with this little sign is a signal and a return to our national heritage and our traditions. I think it’s great. I detest ‘winter concerts,’ ‘Giving Trees.’ Merry Christmas to you, Eric.”

Guest Mercedes Schlapp, a Fox News contributor, was not satisfied with the progress of the “war.” She complained, “The lawsuits continue. Just in Texas, we had this public school teacher who had to, at first, take down her Linus poster from Charlie Brown’s Christmas that had a biblical reference. Luckily, because Governor Perry signed a Merry Christmas law in 2013, she was able to restore the poster, put it back up. So I’m recommending a national Merry Christmas law that Trump should pass in the first 100 days. What do you think about that?”

Campos-Duffy said, “I love it.”

Democrat Julie Roginsky said, “This is a solution in search of a problem. Who has ever been prevented from saying Merry Christmas? I’m even Jewish and I will say Merry Christmas to all of you. Who cares?” Which was true but it allowed the rank maliciousness – in the name of Jesus, no less – to be framed as mere silliness.

Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe was more explicit with her malice. “I actually love the fact that Donald Trump is trolling everyone with the, ‘Merry Christmas’ … “This country has gotten so out of hand with the political correctness.”

But of course, Boothe is just fine with Christian “political correctness."

I’m sure Jesus would be so proud of this crew.

Watch Fox News again make meanness the reason for the season below, from the December 17, 2016 Cashin’ In.