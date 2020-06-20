Pastor Darrell Scott, CEO of the National Diversity Coalition for Trump, said he was born during the Eisenhower administration and can’t think of a better president for African Americans than Donald Trump.

Scott appeared on Fox’s Your World show yesterday, on Juneteenth, where he sang Trump’s praises and crowed about the great things he has done for the African American community.

SCOTT: [Trump] has done so much, so many positive initiatives. You have criminal justice reform, you have prison reform, historic funding for HBCUs, urban revitalization, opportunity zones, the First Step Act. He’s also done some symbolic gestures such as designating Martin Luther King Jr.’s home as a national landmark. Pardoning the first black president, excuse me, first black heavyweight champion Jack Johnson.

Slip of the tongue there?

SCOTT: And so there are things that he’s done that obviously demonstrate the fact that he is not anti-Black, that he is pro-Black. But also he’s the president of all Americans, just not Black Americans.

The fact that Donald Trump will not pander to certain Black leaders in the Democratic party, it irks them, it irritates them. … He’s been a great president for the Black community. I’ve said it myself that he’s been the most proactive president for the Black community in my lifetime. I was born during Eisenhower’s administration.”

Ironically, it was the white host Neil Cavuto who pointed out that Trump’s rhetoric is divisive. But for Scott, that just makes Trump all the greater.

CAVUTO: Many of your religious colleagues particularly, African American community, Pastor, don’t like the tone of the president or that he uses divisive language when in fact his heart might be in the right place, but he sends a mixed signal.

SCOTT: He has a tone in public that a number of people have in private. And they just don’t like the fact that he’s transparent enough to be the same person in public that he is in private. … They’re not upset about Donald Trump’s tone, my colleagues. They’re upset that he will not pander to our community, and he will not pander to others.

When he closed the interview, Cavuto said, “The president couldn’t ask for a better friend and more loyal reverend.”