GOP fundraiser Hal Lambert did his part for the “Let’s pretend Donald Trump is not a racist” effort being mounted by Fox News and the Trump campaign in the wake of Trump’s offensive “go back” tweets targeting four congresswomen of color, including a New York-born Hispanic.

As was posted earlier, Fox News has joined the Trump campaign in its effort to gaslight America into thinking the tweets telling the Democratic congresswomen known as “The Squad” to “go back” to the “crime infested places” they came from were about policy. Just pay no attention to the familiar, racist “go back” trope.

Unfortunately for the Trump campaign, the tweets happened in the middle of its “Latinos for Trump” initiative. Today, Fox’s Your World show made a comically tone-deaf assist.

Republican fundraiser Hal Lambert visited the show to crow about Trump’s fundraising numbers. At about 2:22, host Neil Cavuto “asked” about “how much effort” is being put into winning Hispanic votes. “I ask because Hispanic ownership just hit an all time high in this country's history,” Cavuto added. “That's really remarkable, and I'm wondering how much credit the president will get for that and how much Hispanic support he might be able to get from that." (Never mind that Trump is supposedly in the middle of mass deportations of Hispanics, has been caging children at the border and is now working to do away with asylum).

Lambert took the hint and ran with it.

LAMBERT: President Trump's been the best president in history for Hispanics in this country. When you hear about illegal and legal, what President Trump talks about a lot is illegal immigration, and people view that as mostly Hispanic and negative Hispanic and that's not the case. President Trump's very pro-Hispanic, and Hispanics that are here legally in this country, many of them support Trump. I wouldn't be surprised if he gets a much higher percentage than he even did the first time he ran. And I think the Hispanic community is really gonna support President Trump this time. It’s gonna be one of the big surprises I think you’ll see to come out of 2020. And the Democrats are gonna be really confused by it.

FACT CHECK: Trump is not popular with Hispanics. A recent Washington Post article notes that only 26% of California Hispanics want Trump re-elected; 34% in Florida; 25% in Texas; and only 19% in New York. Earlier this year, a Pew Research poll showed "nearly 6 in 10 of Americans considered Trump's actions to be bad for Hispanics."

Watch the Anglosplaining of Trump below, from the July 16, 2019 Your World.