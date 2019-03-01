Fox host Neil Cavuto is clearly not pleased with Donald Trump’s taking the word of Kim Jong-un that he knew nothing about happened to American prisoner Otto Warmbier nor Trump’s faith in Vladimir Putin’s claim not to have interfered in our election.

On Fox’s Your World show, host Neil Cavuto and Trump groupie Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) began by criticizing Democrats’ desire to examine Trump’s tax returns. Biggs called it “naked harassment.” Predictably, Cavuto did not note the financial crimes alleged by Michael Cohen in his recent testimony to the House Oversight Committee nor Trump’s alleged tax fraud as reported by The New York Times in October. Nor did anyone note that other than Trump, all but one major-presidential nominee in the past 40 years released his or her tax returns (Gerald Ford was the exception).

However, at about 2:45, Cavuto brought up Warmbier’s parents having “rebuked the president” for taking the word of Kim Jong-un that he knew nothing about the plight of their son. (Warmbier was returned to the U.S. in a coma after being held in custody in North Korea.) “They sound angry at the president. What did you make of that?” Cavuto asked.

Biggs tried to thread the needle by both sympathizing with Warmbier’s parents and advocating for Trump. “I think I understand what they’re getting at,” Biggs said about the Warmbiers. But, he added, “I don’t know what [Kim] knows.”

Cavuto wasn’t having it. “ [Trump] believes Kim Jong-un, just like he believed and trusted Vladimir Putin when Putin argued that he had no interference or role in our presidential election,” Cavuto began. “Do you think he accepts at face value people who are known liars?"

Biggs began fumbling. "Well, uh, I, maybe, I don't know,” he said nervously. “All’s I can tell you is this: I don't know what happened in the Kim Jong-un’s – his, his regime. We don't know how it's run even."

Cavuto continued: "You'd be hard pressed to think he wouldn't know something about a pretty high-profile American who's in their country, being abused in that country. He wouldn't know that?"

“Let’s put it this way,” Biggs replied. “I don’t know how big their bureaucracy is and I don’t how big their secret police apparatus,” as if Kim were a bureaucrat and not a dictator. “We need to pull back the layers," he added, so that North Korea becomes an “open transparent state.” Which is not the issue.

Cavuto honed back in. "You don't think the president's too trusting of pretty bad guys?"

"No,” Biggs said. “I don't think he's naive." His “proof” was that Trump walked away from the non-deal with Kim in Hanoi.

Watch Biggs try to defend the indefensible below, from the March 1, 2019 Your World with Neil Cavuto.