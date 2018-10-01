Move over police officers, firefighters and service men and women: Fox News guest Candace Owens thinks Kanye West’s publicity stunt at the close of Saturday Night Live – in which he donned a MAGA hat, whined about being “bullied” over it and called for the repeal of the 13th Amendment (which abolished slavery) made him “one of the bravest men in America.”

The ever smug and self-righteous Owens nearly swooned with admiration of West this morning on Fox & Friends. Although she referred to West as “my friend,” she also referred to him as “Kanye” when he has recently asked to be called, “Ye.”

“Oh my goodness, I had tears in my eyes. I cannot tell you how happy I have been for the last 24 hours,” Owens said about West’s unhinged behavior that was two nights ago. Predictably, what made holier-than-thou Owens so happy was that West stuck it to his fellow Americans. She called West’s display “a much-needed reprieve from the Brett Kavanaugh debacle” because he said “what has been needed to be said for a very long time. ... The left has declared war on our American values. And Kanye is fighting the cultural front.”

That, according to Owens, is what makes West “one of the bravest men in America.”

Not surprisingly, neither of the Fox hosts challenged that over-the-top characterization. Instead, they moved on to attack the “leftist propaganda” on Saturday Night Live. Owens claimed that she only watched because West was performing.

Pleased with herself as always, Owens went on to baselessly claim that because there was a segment “where they were just over and over again saying Brett Kavanaugh cannot be confirmed,” that was “almost giving permission for the people that watch that show to be violent … and to feel that they were justified in their actions.”

“It’s unbelievable,” Owens said, with unintentional truthfulness.

“So what Kanye is doing is unbelievably brave—to stand up to the mob, to put on a MAGA hat and to say, 'I support this president,'" Owens added.

Again, nobody (not even the supposedly devout Christian, divisiveness-hating cohost, Ainsley Earhardt) l challenged Owens’ vile, baseless smear, much less her over-the-top characterization of West’s “bravery.”

Cohosts Brian Kilmeade and Earhardt did question West’s call for abolishing the 13th Amendment.

Owens loved that, too – because slavery is “a choice” and black people “are still enslaved – today, mentally.”

Watch Owens’ offensive praise of West below, from the October 1, 2018 Fox & Friends. And, by the way, since she believes so much in standing for principles, why hasn’t she enrolled in the military?