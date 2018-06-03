Before the National Gun Violence Awareness Day event in Chicago had begun, Fox News hosted a guest to attack those who support stricter gun controls as a measure to prevent school shootings.

As B-roll footage rolled of participants getting ready for a National Gun Violence Awareness Day march in Chicago, one of many nationwide, host Neil Cavuto introduced J.T. Lewis, the brother of a Sandy Hook shooting victim, to provide his “big picture view” that school shootings are “not all about guns.”

Lewis, something of a right-wing darling who seems to like tweeting to Mike Cernovich, wasted no time using the issue to smear Democrats.

LEWIS: These shootings have been going on forever, really. In the 19 years since Columbine, and that’s really when this gun control push started, what has been done? What shootings have been prevented? I mean, Sandy Hook was five years ago, and even in that time, what has been done? We’ve had Democratic presidents, Democratic Congress, and you know, I think it’s just a political idea, you know, to campaign around. I don’t think they really want to do anything. I don’t think gun control is the answer, but of course we all can agree that we want kids to be safe.

Lewis’ solution for preventing school shootings was to have armed guards, single-entry points and metal detectors. “There was no armed guard” at Sandy Hook, he said.

Not surprisingly, no one mentioned that there were armed guards at both Santa Fe High School (where 10 died) and at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School (where 17 died).

Yet after claiming that gun control was not the answer, Lewis admitted we “definitely” need some gun laws.

LEWIS: There are definitely gun laws that we need. I’m not against all gun laws. I think, some of them aren’t going to help you. Look at each shooting, they’re all isolated, very different. … Maybe there should be a fine or penalty for people who keep them [guns] unsecured. But, you know, it’s not the answer to start attacking Second Amendment. … If we started these strict gun laws now, what are we going to do about the 350 million already out there?”

