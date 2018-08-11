Never mind that members of the mainstream media are routinely harassed and threatened by Trump and his supporters. Americans should focus on the outrageous attack suffered by Trumpers Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk, America’s (and Fox’s) favorite millennials who were hassled by nasty liberals, supposedly acting on US Rep. Maxine Waters’ orders. But that didn’t stop Kirk and Owens from running to Fox News where they were given lots of love.

Owens and Kirk are executives of “Turning Point USA,” a well-funded right-wing group that whines about how America’s universities, “islands of totalitarianism,” don’t want them on campus. Recently, they were at a Philadelphia restaurant when, according to Kirk, the liberals (Antifa) “mobilized their mob against us.” The “mob” yelled stuff like “white supremacist” and Kirk got some unidentifiable liquid dumped on his head. In tweeting about the incident, Kirk blamed Maxine Waters because she encouraged supporters to confront members of the Trump administration.

So not surprisingly, Owens and Kirk, who define themselves as “culture warriors trying to save Western Civilization from liberals," got their safe space on Fox News.

Owens and Kirk started their day on Fox & Friends where they told the sad story of being “ambushed” by nasty Antifa liberals. Brian Kilmeade immediately set the Fox message: “conservatives under attack.” The banner read, “Protesters Ambush Conservatives.”

Kirk and Owens were positively beaming as they told the story of how people inside the restaurant “alerted” their fellow Antifa members to come on down to harass the young conservatives. Owens compared the incident to something from the Civil Rights era because the responding police were mostly black and the alleged Antifa group, who accused Owens and the black police of being “race traitors,” were white.

Kirk said he wanted to “warn the American people that this is the new face of the Democratic Party.”

Owens, again, pointed out that the black police were being harassed by white liberals and that’s why, during the melee, she yelled that she “loves the police.” By the way, no charges or police report were filed about this incident which some pundits are calling “staged.”

In setting the propaganda narrative about Rep. Waters, Kilmeade suggested that “they might have been following orders” from Waters who, “directly,” gave them “a go sign.” Video of Waters was played during which she urged supporters to confront members of the Trump CABINET. Naturally, Owens and Kirk agreed that the Philly mob was “following orders.”

In proving that he is, indeed, “Trump’s Man on Campus,” Kirk asserted that liberals are frustrated that “they can not reconcile with the fact that he’s going to be the greatest president in modern American history.” (Better than Reagan?!)

“This is getting closer and closer to being really bad,” Kilmeade fear mongered.

Kirk told another lie when he stated, as fact, that “[Sen.] Rand Paul was mauled by his neighbor, a political hate crime.” (According to police, it wasn't a politically motivated crime.)

That was followed by Owen’s claim that she has been “telling them about real Black history and showing that it was never the Republicans that were racist in this country” – a lie that ignores the facts about the GOP “Southern Strategy” and GOP black voter suppression laws.

Later that evening, they covered the same ground with Hannity who added his own right-wing propaganda to the toxic mix.

Watch the boilerplate propaganda from the August 7, 2018 Fox & Friends and Hannity shows.