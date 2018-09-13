Despite their best efforts, there was only so much lemonade Fox News’ Special Report could make out of the lemons being served by polling on the midterm elections.

Panelist Marc Thiessen blamed the “chaos in the White House” and “self-inflicted wounds” by Trump because otherwise, he’s done an awesome job. Panelist Steve Hilton suggested that the way to rally the conservative base is to frighten them about what will happen if Democrats win back Congress.

Anchor Bret Baier did his part for the cause by playing a clip of Fox's uber black boogeywoman, Rep. Maxine Waters, saying, “I’m gonna get him,” meaning she’s going to impeach Trump. Although Hannity used part of the same footage to suggest that Waters was threatening violence, Baier played the clip in context, which showed she was talking about impeachment, and laughed, saying that it worked for her.

Thiessen called Trump "probably the most successful president of my lifetime in terms of getting his agenda through, getting the economy moving, judges, everything down the line. And how could a president so successful be so unpopular? It's incredibly frustrating because a man like him, he has a core base of about 43, 44% that’ll be with him no matter what. They're going to go out and vote in these midterm elections. He should be at 50, 51, 52. He should be getting people coming over, based on the data."

Panelist Mara Liasson offered an explanation: "He just cares about the base. That's all he seems to care about. He doesn't want to expand. He just wants to intensify what he's already got."

Watch it below, from the September 10, 2018 Special Report.