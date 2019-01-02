Fox guest Stephen Guilfoyle not only suggested to Fox viewers that the Trump Government Shutdown is no big deal, he suggested it was a big favor to the government employees not getting paid.

Guilfoyle visited Fox’s Your World show today where he was presented as one of three “market watchers” discussing the shutdown. “For investors, it’s not a big deal,” Guilfoyle said. “We go through this regularly and the people who are out of work end up getting paid back pay, so it ends up being a nice vacation ‘cause they weren’t allowed to spend the money while they were on vacation.”

Guilfoyle did have some sympathy for day traders: “The only guys this really impacts, short term, is the day traders. But you’ll see these 400, 500 point swings based on every single headline,” he complained.

To his credit, host Neil Cavuto challenged the heartlessness. If the shutdown “were to drag on for a while,” he said, “some of those workers would disagree. They might get paid later, contractors that feed and work with them are potentially not gonna get paid at all.”

In fact, the shutdown will hurt more people each day it continues.

