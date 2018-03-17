An RNC Committeewoman surely made the Fox News celebration over the firing of Trump/Trump TV whipping boy Andrew McCabe more festive when she blamed the Clintons.
Fox got into the party mood early, it seems, when it published an article on FoxNews.com reporting McCabe’s firing hours before the real thing. Editor-in-Chief and VP of Fox News digital Noah Kotch claimed the article had been “prepared on standby in the event that Andrew McCabe was fired” and was “the result of a technical error.”
How fortunate for Fox, though, that the real firing was announced just before 10 PM and the start of a live The Ingraham Angle and not during Hannity which had been pre-recorded.
In addition to the stink of politicization, McCabe’s firing is downright cruel given that he planned to retire 26 hours later. He would have been eligible to receive a full pension if he retired on Sunday, the New York Times reported. Now it’s not clear how much of his benefit he will receive.
But if anything, the cruelty seemed to add to the merriment on Fox News.
During a panel discussion, host Laura Ingraham announced that it had been reported that McCabe learned of his firing through a press release. “At least he wasn’t on the toilet like Rex Tillerson was,” Ingraham quipped.
There was hearty laughter from her guests.
Perhaps it was that hilarity, coupled with the knowledge that the Fox Fan in Chief was probably watching, that inspired RNC Committeewoman Harmeet Dhillon to go the extra Trumpy mile and blame the Clintons. The exchange is below:
INGRAHAM (still laughing at her “on the toilet” joke): [McCabe] is clearly going to be on a mission – I’m sorry, we’re gonna learn more about Andrew McCabe’s feelings about President Trump in the coming weeks and months because that statement that he released tonight is all about – basically, “Trump you’re guilty.” … You read between the lines, it’s about Donald Trump wants to deep six this special counsel investigation because he has something to hide. You read between the lines, it’s clear.
DHILLON: Right, absolutely, Laura. I want to talk about that for a second. I mean, he spends a lot of effort trying to point the finger at Donald Trump who is actually fairly a late comer to this whole debacle. What he should be looking at, and what has historically been the case is that the Clintons manage to somehow destroy everything that they touch. And this man’s sterling career up to the point that he’d gotten involved, with his wife taking money from Clinton sources – that was really the beginning of the end for him in this tragedy. And so no one is, I think, in this type of situation, introspective enough to recognize that and obviously, there’s gonna be some spin machine from the Clintons and others involved in the next phases of this story but Mr. McCabe is clearly in denial as to his own role in this unfortunate situation.
Of course, nobody challenged this assertion. Instead, Ingraham moved on to talk to another guest on the phone.
Watch this hideous display below, from the March 16, 2018 The Ingraham Angle.
One of her latest campaigns has been her ill-advised nuisance suit against UC Berkeley regarding the nonsensical Ann Coulter scenario from a year ago. (Given that we’ve heard nothing about that suit in a full year, it’s fair to conclude she was forced to withdraw it.)
She touts as a major success her work in trying to silence Yvette Felarca last year. Felarca is a teacher and advocate who was stalked and harassed by Berkeley College Republicans president Troy Worden. Felarca had gone for a restraining order against Worden for his actions and when the resultant courtroom actions went another way, Dhillon tried to get the judge to make Felarca pay 180 thousand dollars in legal bills she couldn’t collect from Worden. The judge laughed at that, but allowed that she could bill Felarca for about 10K. Felarca has of course appealed that and will not be paying it. And Worden has been dumped by the BCR for his behavior in any case. Somehow, Dhillon is attempting to play that situation up as a win. One has to wonder if she gets dizzy after that much spin.
It was not immediately clear whether any of McCabe’s memos have been turned over to special counsel Robert Mueller, whose criminal investigation is examining Trump campaign ties to Russia and possible obstruction of justice, or been requested by Mueller.
McCabe’s memos include details of interactions with the president, among other topics, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation who wasn’t authorized to discuss the memos publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.