An RNC Committeewoman surely made the Fox News celebration over the firing of Trump/Trump TV whipping boy Andrew McCabe more festive when she blamed the Clintons.

Fox got into the party mood early, it seems, when it published an article on FoxNews.com reporting McCabe’s firing hours before the real thing. Editor-in-Chief and VP of Fox News digital Noah Kotch claimed the article had been “prepared on standby in the event that Andrew McCabe was fired” and was “the result of a technical error.”

How fortunate for Fox, though, that the real firing was announced just before 10 PM and the start of a live The Ingraham Angle and not during Hannity which had been pre-recorded.

In addition to the stink of politicization, McCabe’s firing is downright cruel given that he planned to retire 26 hours later. He would have been eligible to receive a full pension if he retired on Sunday, the New York Times reported. Now it’s not clear how much of his benefit he will receive.

But if anything, the cruelty seemed to add to the merriment on Fox News.

During a panel discussion, host Laura Ingraham announced that it had been reported that McCabe learned of his firing through a press release. “At least he wasn’t on the toilet like Rex Tillerson was,” Ingraham quipped.

There was hearty laughter from her guests.

Perhaps it was that hilarity, coupled with the knowledge that the Fox Fan in Chief was probably watching, that inspired RNC Committeewoman Harmeet Dhillon to go the extra Trumpy mile and blame the Clintons. The exchange is below:

INGRAHAM (still laughing at her “on the toilet” joke): [McCabe] is clearly going to be on a mission – I’m sorry, we’re gonna learn more about Andrew McCabe’s feelings about President Trump in the coming weeks and months because that statement that he released tonight is all about – basically, “Trump you’re guilty.” … You read between the lines, it’s about Donald Trump wants to deep six this special counsel investigation because he has something to hide. You read between the lines, it’s clear.

DHILLON: Right, absolutely, Laura. I want to talk about that for a second. I mean, he spends a lot of effort trying to point the finger at Donald Trump who is actually fairly a late comer to this whole debacle. What he should be looking at, and what has historically been the case is that the Clintons manage to somehow destroy everything that they touch. And this man’s sterling career up to the point that he’d gotten involved, with his wife taking money from Clinton sources – that was really the beginning of the end for him in this tragedy. And so no one is, I think, in this type of situation, introspective enough to recognize that and obviously, there’s gonna be some spin machine from the Clintons and others involved in the next phases of this story but Mr. McCabe is clearly in denial as to his own role in this unfortunate situation.

Of course, nobody challenged this assertion. Instead, Ingraham moved on to talk to another guest on the phone.

Watch this hideous display below, from the March 16, 2018 The Ingraham Angle.