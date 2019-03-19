Talk show host Mike Slater capped off his nearly three minutes of race baiting about Democratic presidential candidates with a racial dig at the diverse 2020 Democratic electorate and former Vice President Joe Biden

In a discussion purportedly about Democrats over-emphasis on “identity politics,” Fox proved it was really interested in weaponizing that "analysis" as an excuse to race bait.

Slater started by likening Democratic voters to a “mob”: "Once you embrace the mob and let them in, like the Democrats have, it’s only a matter of time before the mob runs the show," he sneered.

The mob? Seriously, Mike? Not one of the three cohosts challenged that hideous comparison.

Cohost Brian Kilmeade neatly tied Fox’s uber-target, Beto O’Rourke, into the race baiting. He "apologized for being white," Kilmeade said.

"Oh that's right,” Slater sneered. “Everything on the left has to be about race. And his apology, he apologized for his white privilege."

Cohost Steve Doocy moved the discussion to smear O’Rourke on other grounds. "Why are we talking about those things with Beto O'Rourke and not the fact that he was part of a hacker group, that he wrote that crazy stuff back when he was a teenager? Nobody’s talking about that?" he complained.

"For some reason, Beto has this cult of personality around him,” Slater said. Then he all but acknowledged why Fox is so obsessed with O’Rourke: “I'm worried, he was too close to winning that Senate race in Texas, guys. It was way too close for comfort," Slater admitted.

After attacking Democrats as not being genuinely pro-women (because they did not support Sarah Palin or Carly Fiorina), it was back to attacking Beto.

"[Beto's] a privileged, Ivy League, son of a judge, married into an even wealthier family, Irish white guy," Slater said scornfully.

“By the way, lecturing everyone about how evil capitalism is," cohost Jedediah Bila added.

“But because his nickname was ‘Beto,’ he checks some, like, Hispanic box or something like that,” Slater continued.

That’s when Slater offered up his pièce de résistance: “But poor Joe Biden. I mean, his only chance is if he changes his name to José or something, right?”

Watch the race baiting below, from the March 19, 2019 Fox & Friends.