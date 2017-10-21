Fox & Friends was a vision of conservative victimhood last Sunday as the curvy couch crew griped about a Saturday Night Live sketch mocking Kellyanne Conway the night before.

After some initial chuckling about how nobody can stay up late enough to watch Saturday Night Live, video was shown of the “Kellywise” sketch. The satirical piece was based on Stephen King’s 1986 horror novel, “It,” about a killer clown (Pennywise) from another dimension. The video shows “Anderson Cooper” talking to “Kellyanne Conway” who is in a storm drain. Going back and forth between her two personas (Kellyanne and Kellywise, the killer clown), she tries to get Cooper to book her on his show and, in so doing, says the same kind of outrageous stuff she does in real life.

Cohost David Webb proclaimed himself “personally offended” by this sketch because he is a friend of Conway’s. “She’s done what they want women to do, she’s achieved - and they make her a caricature.” (Um, with her lying and duplicity, she’s made herself a caricature.)

Webb claimed that the sketch wasn’t funny because “It’s an attempt to demean her, it’s an attempt to make her a caricature, and as someone that I’ve known for a very long time, I’m offended.” He criticized SNL which, he asserted, isn’t funny anymore. “Without Trump, they wouldn’t have a show,” he said. He later suggested that Conway might have laughed at the sketch if it were funny.

Cohost Abby Huntsman said, “We should be able to laugh at every political party…but in this case, as you said, it does get personal.” She accused the media of having “criticized her [Conway] for her look and for her make-up and being a woman.”

Webb added, “The things we’re not supposed to do.” He continued his lecture: “Comedy is supposed to be fearless…not create fearful reactions.”

Cohost Pete Hegseth invoked the “double standard,” saying, “They would never do these things to someone on the left.”

It’s because they’re “all liberals,” he said accusingly. (Maybe that’s because right wingers aren’t funny?) Hegseth challenged the audience to “Find me a conservative in the SNL cast, or crew, or writers or producers…”

“Find me somebody funny,” Webb chimed in.

Hegseth sounded agitated as he responded, “They can’t be funny because they’re blinded by their ideology.” (Now that’s funny. Somebody on Fox talks about being “blinded by an ideology?”)

What Fox & Friends didn’t mention was that “Hillary Clinton” and “Rachel Maddow” were also in the sketch’s storm drain. There was some lampooning of the real Clinton, too. And when the storm drain “Clinton” tried to force “Cooper” to take her book, it ended badly for him.

So once again we see that it’s not just liberals who are oversensitive “snowflakes.” On Fox & Friends, we have a conservative blizzard!

Addendum – while the chums were upset about the lampooning of Conway’s appearance, it seems that Conway, in a comedy routine back in the 90s, did a similar satire but mocking MSNBC anchors!

