Yes, the Fox & Friends cohosts seemed to be sort-of kidding when they suggested that Donald Trump put the freezing “bomb cyclone” weather on his list of “accomplishments” and “take credit for solving global warming.” But it’s no joke that 2017 was the third-hottest year on record for the United States and reached a new record for climate-disaster losses.

In an article called, “2017 was 3rd warmest year on record for U.S.” the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported:

Last year, the U.S. experienced 16 weather and climate disasters each with losses exceeding $1 billion, totaling approximately $306 billion — a new U.S. record. Far more tragic was the human toll. At least 362 people died and many more were injured during the course of the disasters…

But on Fox & Friends, science and truth take a back seat to promoting and propagandizing for Trump!

Watch the Curvy Couch politicize the weather below, from the January 7, 2018 Fox & Friends, via Media Matters.