If ever you needed proof that Fox & Friends cares more about making Fan-in-Chief Donald Trump look good than about informing viewers, you need look no further than the Curvy Couch’s silence this morning about Stormy Daniels’ 60 Minutes interview last night.

Whatever you thought about the Daniels interview, it was certainly big news. Even Fox deemed it important enough to put it into its news brief at the top of each Fox & Friends hour. Furthermore, if the allegations Daniels made are true, they represent illegal behavior on the part of the Trump campaign.

Yet, there was not one discussion on the show during its entire three hours, only brief news summaries.

Media Matters explains:

This morning, the story led all three national broadcast morning shows and was the subject of numerous segments on CNN and MSNBC. But on Fox & Friends, coverage was limited to a 50-second news brief from news anchor Jillian Mele that aired during each of the program’s three hours.

The program’s three co-hosts did not discuss Daniels as they sat around the show’s curvy couch. No network correspondent detailed the fallout from the White House lawn, nor were political analysts convened to predict what might happen next. White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley made it through an interview without having to dodge any questions about the story. Daniels received less attention from Fox & Friends then did the latest developments involving former Democratic presidential candidate and regular Fox punching bag Hillary Clinton.

All along, Fox has been doing its best to avoid talking about Daniels. Last week, after The Washington Post highlighted the dearth of coverage and noted that Fox had never requested an interview with Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, Fox quickly booked an interview with him – more than halfway through its 11 PM - midnight show, Fox News @ Night.

This is bound to soothe Donald Trump's ruffled feathers. CNN reported that Trump has been "irked" by "what he perceives as wall-to-wall coverage of Daniels." CNN also noted that Melanie Trump remained in Florida on a "pre-scheduled spring break," according to her communications director, and was not in Washington with her husband when the interview aired.

After the interview, Daniels received a cease-and-desist letter from the attorney for Michael Cohen (Trump's attorney who paid Daniels the hush money out of his own funds). Avenatti responded by telling CNN, "We're just getting started."

But Fox News is acting like the one abiding by a nondisclosure agreement!

Watch Mele’s news brief below, from the March 26, 2018 Fox & Friends via Media Matters.