“Superman” Dean Cain invoked his recent cinematographic effort, the anti-choice movie “Gosnell,” to egregiously lie about New York’s new abortion law. His Fox Friends were there to help validate the disinformation.

As the media arm for the anti-choice movement, Fox News wasted no time in helping Cain spread “pro-life” lies and propaganda.

Cohost Ainsley Earhardt, “who loves Jesus and cannot hide it,” immediately put the conservative theme in motion: “The left this week hailing New York Democratic governor for passing a historic bill legalizing abortion up until birth.” (FACT CHECK – only abortions done if the health of the mother is threatened or the fetus is not viable are permitted after 24 weeks. Previously, late-term abortions were only allowed if the life of the mother was at risk.)

The banner reinforced the “pro-life” outrage: “Liberal lawmakers push for pro-abortion laws.”

Cohost Steve Doocy noted that Vermont is introducing a similar bill “that would make late term abortions a constitutional right.” (FACT CHECK – the new law codifies the right to an abortion, at any time, in Vermont in accordance with their current law.)

Cohost Ed Henry supposedly referenced deceased New York Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan’s views of late-term abortion. Henry said, “Partial-birth abortion is close, [Monynihan] believed, to infanticide and yet now, this very state, where he lived and served for so long, is basically saying it’s all good.” (FACT CHECK – there is no such thing as a “partial birth abortion.” It’s a term coined by anti-choice activists and used by the National Conference of Catholic Bishops in their lobbying against a form of late-term abortion, “intact dilation and evacuation.” It is federally banned except in cases involving life or health of the mother.)

At that point, Cain weighed in. He’s not a doctor or a lawyer, but he does know lots about abortion because he played a police detective in the movie “Gosnell,” which is about the Philadelphia abortion doctor convicted of murder and other charges related to illegal, late-term abortion.

Of course, Fox & Friends helped Cain pimp his ‘hit” movie.

Cain TOLD A BIG FAT LIE when he said that the New York law and the proposed Vermont law “would make the crimes of Kermit Gosnell legal.” He then explained the crimes of Dr. Gosnell which included performing late-term abortions. Dean claimed that this “would be legal in New York.” (FACT CHECK – Gosnell stabbed live babies in the neck which is criminal)

An outraged Steve Doocy LIED when he said that in New York, abortion will be legal "up to birth, it’s up to 9 months, if you change your mind the day before the baby's gonna be born, you can have an abortion.” (Shades of Bill O’Reilly talking about irresponsible women having abortions for frivolous reasons.)

Dean agreed that such a thing was possible because the law cites “the health of the mother” and that’s “fungible.” He added that this makes sense if the fetus isn’t viable and encouraged the audience to see Gosnell. (So if you’re going to die, all bets are off?)

Video was played from the newly available (Get’em while they’re hot!) Gosnell DVD. Cain said the worst thing he learned from the movie is "what happens during late-term abortions" which is dubious because Gosnell's actions were not, in any way, similar to authorized, late-term abortions.

As the saying goes, “a little knowledge is a dangerous thing” and in the case of abortion, misinformation can lead to the deaths of late-term abortion providers and clients. Remember Bill O'Reilly and the murder of Dr. Tiller? Just when you think Fox & Friends can’t get any more contemptible, think again!

Watch the lies below, from the January 25, 2019 Fox & Friends.