Apparently, talking up Donald Trump’s latest moves to sabotage Americans’ health insurance and the Iran nuclear deal were a bridge too far for even the Dear Leader Morning Cheerleading Squad otherwise known as Fox & Friends. So they did the next best thing and tried to sell it as a cure for the Obama years.

The choice of former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski tells you everything you need to know about the propagandistic aims of the segment. He has no background in either health policy or anything related to the Iran nuclear deal. Indeed, his only credential seems to be as a Trump loyalist.

“The Iranian deal has been a terrible deal for the American people,” Lewandowski claimed. And yet, he could not seem to explain Trump’s decision to decertify it without deceit.

LEWANDOWSKI: What [Trump] has done is, he has empowered his ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, to go and make sure that the Iranian deal is being followed through on and she went to Vienna, she met with the executives of the IAEA, the international atomic agency, and then she went and she gave a speech in Washington, D.C. a few months back to lay the groundwork for the fact that she didn’t believe that this deal was actually being followed through on.

What Lewandowski “forgot” to mention is that the IAEA said Iran is in compliance. Furthermore, Trump’s secretary of defense, secretary of state, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, his chief of staff and his national security advisor all reportedly advised against Trump's decision.

So why on earth would Lewandowski cite Haley, a woman with no diplomatic experience before becoming the ambassador to the U.N. and still without any background in nuclear issues, Middle East issues or national security?

Well, it just so happens Haley is reportedly after Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s job.

Not one of the three Trump Friends Playing News Hosts On TV corrected the distortion nor told viewers the whole truth.

Instead, cohost Abby Huntsman suggested we should all accept these likely dire and destabilizing moves of Trump because it’s what he promised on the campaign trail. “As you said, this is what the president promised on the campaign trail, undoing the Obama era policies,” she chirped. “No one should be surprised.”

Then, instead of wondering what the effect of Trump’s wrecking ball might be on Americans, Huntsman prodded partisan Lewandowski to make political hay by “wondering” if Trump is successful “with turning some of these things around” (Iran, Obamacare and immigration), then “what will former President Barack Obama’s legacy be?”

Lewandowski took his cue. “His legacy will be one of a failure,” Lewandowski said, before moving on to crow about Trump having “done more in the first 10 months or so of the administration in ridding the world” of ISIS “than the Obama administration in eight years” and crediting Trump for “new highs” in the stock market. Laughably, he claimed that by “unbiased metrics” Trump is “far and away above anything that the Obama administration has been able to do.”

And yet, Obama remains far more popular than Trump will probably ever be.

I’ll have more to say about this segment in my next post.

Meanwhile watch the cheerleading below, from the October 14, 2017 Fox & Friends.

(H/T NewsHound Richard)