If ever you needed direct proof that Fox & Friends cares more about the interests of Donald Trump than anything else, watch the three cohosts ignore the interests of their own Fox News colleagues as they repeatedly promote White House talking points as it moves to restrict access in press briefings.

Yesterday, White House Correspondents Association president Jeff Mason appeared on Fox & Friends to discuss the Trump administration’s decision to restrict recordings of press briefings. Mason noted that he represented Fox News correspondents as well as others in advocating for the right to record. But the three Trump Friends could not have cared less.

“The question is, do the American people really care about how many on-camera press briefings are held?” Cohost Pete Hegseth “asked.” He added, "If the goal is information, why does it matter whether it’s televised or audio? You know reporters make names for themselves by grandstanding in these briefings. If you’re still getting the information, why does it matter whether the camera’s pointed forward?”

As Mason explained and Hegseth almost surely knew already, audio and video are crucial for broadcast journalists. Furthermore, Mason pointed out, it serves the public to be able to watch the interaction between the reporters and the White House spokesperson.

Nevertheless, Mason called Hegseth’s comment “a good question” but also diplomatically noted that this was a Trump administration talking point. “It’s a question that the White House has also raised,” Mason said.

Hegseth kept pushing for Trump. “If people are getting the information, I don’t fully understand why the president and the White House doesn’t have the prerogative to push back.”

Mason replied that he was sure that some other Fox people would disagree. “I can tell you that I’m representing your network as well as many others when I speak to [the White House] in saying that we would like to be able to have the possibility to have those briefings be on camera…That is a visual opportunity for people to see democracy in action.”

“I think we can all agree on that,” cohost Abby Huntsman said. But she went on to “ask” whether “any changes need to be made” because, she claimed, the briefings have turned into a reality show.

Mason said that he represents the journalists but that he’s open to hearing criticism. Then he had to fight from being interrupted as he continued, “The principle that we are fighting for here is transparency and that’s why we’re requesting and arguing and advocating for those briefings to be open.”

Transparency is so not a concern of these three "news" hosts. Cohost Clayton Morris deliberately tried to suggest that transparency, access and democracy are not in the public interest. “You represent the interests of the correspondents. The White House has its own message it wants to get out,” Morris said. “Who in that room, then, is representing the American people?”

Despite Morris’ suggestion otherwise, the one group that definitely does not represent the American people is Fox & Friends.

Hegseth closed the discussion by getting in a dig at Mason’s group, saying, “Ultimately, the American people will have the last vote as to who’s protecting their interests and we thank you for coming on and bringing your side.”

Watch Hegseth, Huntsman and Morris show whose side they’re on below, from the June 25, 2017 Fox & Friends.