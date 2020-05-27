After Twitter fact checked Donald Trump’s lies about mail-in voting, the three Fox & Friends lickspittles helped Kellyanne falsely paint Trump as a victim, failed to point out that their own colleague had debunked Trump’s lies a few days ago, and then allowed Conway to target a Twitter executive for harassment.

In case you missed it, Twitter added a link with the notation, “Get the facts about mail-in ballots” to two of Trump’s tweeted attacks on the subject. In that latest tirade, Trump (in deep electoral trouble) claimed there is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent.”

Just last week, Fox’s own Chris Wallace reported that he had done a “deep dive” into the subject and found that the history shows “mail-in ballots are honest and there is very, very little indication of fraud.”

But cohost Brian Kilmeade ignored his own colleague’s reporting in favor of deceitfully painting Trump as a victim. Kilmeade conveniently dodged the matter of truth as he declared, with hammy disgust, that the Twitter fact check linked to CNN and The Washington Post.

Conway snickered with appreciation. “These people have gotten nothing important right over the last three years.” No challenge from truth-loving Kilmeade. Not even from "tough journalist" “not in the tank for Trump” cohost Ainsley Earhardt.

Conway whined, “So many conservatives feel like they don’t have a voice in the mainstream media. You’ve seen the statistics, they’re un-ignorable. Fact check! Over 90% of mainstream media reportedly vote for the Democratic presidential candidate, so many conservatives and many non-liberals and many non-voters feel like they have a platform on social media that allows them for free to express themselves.”

Then Conway deliberately targeted Twitter’s head of integrity, Yoel Roth, for some online harassment. After she gave out his Twitter handle, she said, "Somebody in San Francisco will wake him up and tell him he's about to get more followers." Not one of the cohosts objected.

“This guy is constantly attacking Trump voters, Trump and Mitch McConnell, you name it. And he’s the head of integrity at Twitter,” Conway continued. She reiterated his Twitter handle.

One of the cohosts said, “Wow,” sympathetically.

“It’s just horrible the way he looks at people who otherwise should have a free and clear platform on Twitter,” Conway added.

She moved on to defend Trump’s dishonest attack on mail-in voting, again without a peep from the sycophants. “Why is Congress voting remotely all of a sudden? Kevin McCarthy said in a lawsuit, is suing Nancy Pelosi to stop that from becoming institutionalized, he’s absolutely correct on that. Why all of a sudden do we have mail-in ballots?”

Not one of the lapdogs pointed out that it’s because a lot of Americans don’t want to risk their lives to vote. They continued to ignore Wallace’s reporting.

So Conway freely continued with her hate mongering for the cause of disinformation. “This is just another attempt of those who want to keep our states locked down, our churches, mosques and synagogues closed, our professional sports locked up forever more, our amusement parks, our kids, our lives locked down, they want you, the voter, to not be able to come out and express the most important franchise, and in advance of that express yourself on social media platforms,” she railed.

Offscreen, cohost Steve Doocy murmured his agreement.

“We have no presence in the mainstream, they look down on us like we’re deplorable and irredeemable,” Conway said. As if Trump had been banned from Twitter or forced to remove a tweet.

None of the hosts suggested that maybe Trump should just tell the truth.

Unchallenged, Conway went on to deceive about the economy. She said consumer confidence “is on the rise” which is technically true. But it remains at a six-year low, having plummeted in the previous two months.

Nobody clarified the record on that, either.

You can watch Fox News deliberately promote lies and harassment below, from the May 27, 2020 Fox & Friends.