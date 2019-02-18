Just when you thought you reached the outer limits of the Fox & Friends crazy Christian town, along comes *Elizabeth Johnston, a Jesus loving, transgender hating “activist mommy” who is going to save your kids from the clutches of the evil transgender agenda. Seriously…

The discussion began with video of Johnston whining that Facebook is “a liberal media platform” discriminating against conservatives and Christians. She claimed to speak for “normal women” when she brayed that the Women’s March wasn’t their march. She also pontificated, “We are in a rapid tailspin of moral decline.”

Of course, the three cohosts adored her.

Cohost Griff Jenkins informed us Johnston has a new book, “Not on My Watch: How to Win the Fight for Family, Faith and Freedom.” According to Jenkins, the book will “help you stand up for your views.”

Johnson described herself as a “very ordinary home-schooling mom with 10 children." (The hosts exclaimed, “Love it!”) She said that she was inspired to activism after President Barack Obama’s “transgender bathroom directive” because she was concerned about the nation her children and grandchildren will grow up in. Johnston attributed her success to “a hunger in our culture for a bold answer to the moral and social issues of the day.” (Cohost Pete Hegseth: “Well said.”)

Jenkins “dove” into “states pushing” late-term abortion legislation – a favorite Fox topic.

Johnston attacked New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and “radical feminists” for having “celebrated” New York’s new law protecting a woman’s right to choose. Like other Fox guests and hosts, she advanced the bogus "infanticide" trope that the law allows “the murder of children up until 40 weeks and possibly after.” She claimed that multitudes of irate conservatives are begging her for help to “get on the front lines of this issue and rescue these children.” She also promoted a national day of work stoppages to “repent and mourn” the “sin of abortion.” (separating post-born children from parents at our border no big deal?)

Cohost Jedidiah Bila moved on to the next piece of bogus, right-wing agitprop, as she described Johnston as “really passionate” about “gender and how it’s being talked about in schools.” Bila cited new California guidelines for kindergarten gender education which she found “kind of striking.”

Quoting from his notes, Hegseth said that California recommends a K-3 book “Who Are You?” which he claimed lists 15 genders.

FACT CHECK: Hegseth LIED. As detailed in Snopes, the book mentioned “12 descriptive terms for the concept of gender identity, not 12 (or 15) separate and distinct gender identities.”

Johnston attributed the book to her organization of a “global movement, sex-ed sit-out” to protest “this gender-bending” which “parents don’t know is pornographic sex education.”

Johnston continued, “Now we have drag queens reading books in our taxpayer-funded libraries to children, asking them to question their gender. We have children being stolen from their parents by the state because parents are not supporting their kids taking non-FDA approved sex-change drugs.” In a moment of laugh-out-loud irony, she asked, “Are we out of our minds?”

The only reason this is happening is because “We allow the left to bully us to silence,” Johnston “explained.”

An outraged Hegseth “totally” agreed and urged parents to “stand up” to public school administrators. Bila praised Johnston as “a culture warrior.”

Further playing the victim, Johnston proffered this explanation for bully-in-chief Trump’s success: “He knows how to push back against the bullying and the doxing and all of that that takes place by the left.”

Johnston claimed that she and her children get death threats, but she remains strong because “God gave me this platform” that she will use to continue "pushing truth.”

“I’m glad you’re on our side,” Hegseth said.

Are they out of our minds?!?

*What you didn’t learn about Johnston: She supports severe corporal punishment for kids. She pickets Planned Parenthood and urges women to “use their womb as a weapon for God.” She believes that sex education and gay activist groups “rape the minds of children.” And about that drag queens in library thing – It’s drag queens reading stories to children in libraries – not some kind of transgender indoctrination session.

Watch the hosts embrace this extremist below, from the February 16, 2019 Fox & Friends.