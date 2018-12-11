After Donald Trump was humiliated by Nick Ayers walking away from the offer of chief of staff, the Fox & Friends lickspittles got to work recommending new candidates.

Yesterday, Ayers announced he had decided to leave his current job at the White House (as Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff) in order to spend more time with his family. It was also reportedly a humiliation for Trump who had already prepared an announcement of Ayers' promotion.

Cohost Steve Doocy praised Rep. Mark Meadows, one of the people Trump is now said to be considering. As chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, Meadows “is pretty much 100% on the same page as the president,” Doocy enthused. “You could see how that would be helpful to have somebody like him in that job to help guide legislation through the House, so that would be a smart pick.”

But Kilmeade had some new names he obviously wanted Trump to consider. First, he tossed out the name David Bossie. Kilmeade didn’t mention that Bossie is also a Fox News contributor.

“I think David Bossie, not on that list, would be perfect. I think he understands politics, understands the president, he understands investigations,” Kilmeade said. Also, “he was on the offensive side against Hillary Clinton with great success.”

Bossie “understands how the president got to be president, because he was there from day one,” Kilmeade continued.

Then he added the name of Matt Whitaker, undoubtedly a future Fox News contributor. “I’ve never met him personally, but just judging by his background, and watching some clips, and by the way the president speaks about him. … I mean, why not?” Kilmeade said.

We know Trump gets his daily briefing from Fox & Friends. If unofficial chief of staff Sean Hannity is on board, don’t be surprised if Bossie or Whitaker gets the job.

Watch Fox & Friends advise Trump below, from the December 10, 2018 Fox & Friends, via Media Matters.