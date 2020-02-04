White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham and the three Fox & Friends toadies used the Iowa caucuses to smear Democrats and as a campaign pitch for Donald Trump, followed by a preview of the State of the Union exploited for the same purposes.

Referring to the problems in reporting the Democratic results of last night’s caucus, Grisham said, “That could be a preview if the Democrats were to take office.” She said, “we’re not worried about” whoever the eventual winner is.

Cohost Ainsley Earhardt helped validate the message by reading a tweet from Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale saying, “Democrat party meltdown. They can’t even run a caucus and they want to run the government. No, thank you.”

“Yeah, absolutely,” Grisham agreed.

Cohost Steve Doocy followed up by hyping Trump’s 97.1% win in Iowa’s Republican caucuses, as if there was any doubt he’d win. He was boosted by “a statewide blitz of 80 presidential campaign surrogates that included much of the president’s cabinet,” as USA Today noted.

Doocy didn’t mention that fact, though he added that Trump did better than President Barack Obama in 2012 “according to some numbers we saw this morning.” At the ready was a big graphic touting Trump’s supposedly meaningful victory.

All of that served as a convenient opening for Grisham to start boasting that Trump is “winning.” She added, “People are seeing bigger paychecks,” and “people’s families are in a better condition than the previous administrations.” Not according to this Washington Monthly analysis, they aren’t. But, predictably, the three sycophants took Grisham’s gushing as gospel.

As the subject turned to tonight’s State of the Union address, Grisham said she doesn’t think Trump should discuss impeachment, perhaps sending a message to the Fan in Chief. She claimed the address will be “very forward facing” and “very optimistic.”

Part of that “optimistic” message is fanning hatred against immigrants and California, apparently. “He’s gonna honor some really incredible guests that we’re really excited about,” Grisham said. The guest list remains secret but she could tell us it includes two siblings of a victim killed by “an illegal immigrant” who was let out of jail because of California’s “very loose sanctuary laws.”

Earhardt seemed extremely impressed. “What do they say about that because it was preventable?” she all but gasped. She nodded as Grisham said there are “so many of these stories that can be told.”

They moved on to talk up Dear Leader’s upcoming magnificence and to attack Democrats Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi.

You can watch the propaganda that passes for a White House press briefing below, from the February 4, 2020 Fox & Friends.