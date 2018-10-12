Fox & Friends fell all over themselves with adoration for Kanye West’s rant in the Oval Office yesterday. Cohost Ainsley Earhardt smiled as she announced West was "bringing that dragon energy to Donald Trump!”

In concert with Earhardt, a full-screen graphic read, “DRAGON ENERGY UNLEASHED!”

Cohost Steve Doocy described West’s unhinged rant as "making history in the Oval Office with a stream-of-conscious kind of soliloquy. If you missed it, you missed a lot." Doocy sounded excited.

A clip of West rolled, then Brian Kilmeade said "Wow, That was great, that was unscripted, and that was real." He did acknowledge, "The language was over the top."

Earhardt added, "He was so honest, though. I mean, he shouted out love to Hillary Clinton, says he loves her but he doesn't relate to her, and looked at the president and he said, ‘You've taught me to be brave, and I love wearing this hat, it makes me feel like Superman.’"

Another full-sreen graphic read, ‘YEEZY DOES IT.”

Geraldo Rivera heaped more praise: "I thought it was great."

"In 2005, Kanye West was the darling of the mainstream media because he condemned Republican President George W. Bush's response to Hurricane Katrina. So in 2005, the media loved Kanye,” Rivera said. “In 2018, because he embraces the Republican president, the media jumps all over him."

"Kanye made some excellent points,” Rivera continued. He said West and the president have a “shared interest in fighting urban violence, trade imbalances, prisons - oppressive prisons that employ, among other things, involuntary servitude.”

Of course, the hatriots at Fox News could not just leave it at loving West, they had to smear and attack at least one of their usual scapegoats. In this case, it was the media. “You know, I thought that Kanye made some very important, substantive points, but I think the media just can’t deal with the fact that here you have a prominent man of color embracing the 45th president of the United States," Rivera sneered.

“Here’s the proof” the media “can’t handle it” Kilmeade piled on. We saw clips of pundits on CNN and MSNBC criticizing West. That was followed by a full-screen graphic blaring, “MEDIA ATTACKS KANYE.”

Rivera called the rest of the media “so thin-skinned and narrow-minded, themselves, when it comes to Trump Derangement Syndrome. … To root for the president to fail is to root for the country to fail. Kanye totally gets it."

Watch the dragon energy below, from the October 12, 2018 Fox & Friends.