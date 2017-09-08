As Fox & Friends is clearly Jesus’ home away from home, I’ve often wondered why the nice, Christian friends don’t incorporate nice, Christian prayers during their show. Well, as it happens, they did just that during Sunday’s show when they provided a pulpit for a virulently anti-gay Christian preacher to pray Hurricane Harvey victims.

Cohost Clayton Morris began the service by citing Donald Trump’s proclamation of Sunday, September 3rd, as a National Day of Prayer for Harvey victims. Video of Trump, referencing the prayer day and telling the hurricane victims to go to their “church” (obviously only Christians were affected by the storm?) to pray. Trump then told those whose lives had been seriously at risk and whose homes were destroyed to “enjoy the day.”

Morris solemnly repeated “enjoy the day.”

Uber Christian patriot and Koch tool, Pete Hegseth, introduced Pastor Ronnie Floyd who is president of the National Day of Prayer Task Force – a vehicle that, since its inception in the 50’s, has been a platform for the religious right. Pastor Floyd has also been the leader of the Southern Baptists and is the author of “The Gay Agenda.” He believes that homosexuality is “Satan’s con job.”

Floyd preached to Fox & Friends viewers, "We are all about mobilizing unified public prayer for America.” Then he gushed over Trump’s “bold and courageous stand” in proclaiming a prayer day in which everybody should take part.

Fox friend Abby Huntsman, who was raised as a Mormon (not a group loved by evangelicals), said that she has spoken to Texans who say, "The way that our community is stronger is through faith and through our families.” She added, "I can't think of anything more important than the country coming together through a national day of prayer."

Floyd claimed that prayer shows we need God and that those who don’t pray are depending on themselves.

Lots of photos of Trump, being (ahem) empathetic to Texans, were shown. Floyd stressed that we need to pray for Trump. To Morris’ question of what defines a prayer, Floyd preached about the awesomeness of prayer which is “the privilege we have in following Christ.” (Guess Muslims, Jews, and those who don’t follow Christ can’t pray!)

Hegseth asked Floyd to offer a prayer which he began “Father, I ask in the name of Jesus” and continued in the hope that people would find “the Lord, Jesus Christ.”

At the end of the prayer, Hegseth said “Amen.”

Huntsman said, “That was beautiful.”

Praise Jesus and Fox News?

Join in the prayer, below, from the Sunday, September 3, 2017, Fox & Friends.