First, we had Fox News host Laura Ingraham likening the horrific conditions at Trump’s migrant detention camps to summer camp. Now we have Fox’s Brian Kilmeade likening them to a hugely successful house party. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez clapped back.

You’d think that Ingraham’s description of child detention facilities as “essentially summer camps” and the advertiser loss that ensued might have made the Trump TV sycophants a tad less lighthearted in their praise of Glorious Leader's hideous treatment of migrants at the border. But apparently fear of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez trumped all else.

Media Matters caught these comments from cohosts Kilmeade and Griff Jenkins this morning. The comments came after cohost and self-styled best friend to Jesus, Ainsley Earhardt, suggested that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez staged a phony “outburst” after she viewed conditions at a camp in Clint, Texas. Jesus’ BFF showed not an iota of concern for the migrants’ conditions which are obviously horrible, regardless of anything Ocasio-Cortez says or does. But Kilmeade’s remarks were far worse than Earhardt's:

KILMEADE: Here's the thing. Picture yourself, you have a house, family of five. You have a party, you have 30 people over. Maybe you have a big party, you have 100 people over, and you have two and a half baths. In the beginning, it would be OK with 30. Then after 100 people, it would be a little bit taxed, maybe you got to get an outdoor facility. Can you picture 5,000? You can have the best facilities in the world but they are so overstocked.

Six hundred and seventy thousand have come here illegally already. They had 89,000 last month. The month before, 130,000 coming illegally. They have facilities that hold hundreds, not tens of thousands. And now you are going to walk down there with the facilities that they gave, that they're not pulling out of their pocket, they're uniforms you gave them, and say the facilities are not right?

[…]

JENKINS: Look, you got to remember, the comparison to the concentration camp, her previous criticism, isn't fair because all the people that are in our custody came on their own accord.

“Good point,” Earhardt murmured after Jenkins spoke. Just how Jesus would have seen it, I'm sure.

Later today, Ocasio-Cortez responded:

Hey, @kilmeade:



What was the last “party” you went to where you:

- Were locked in a cage under armed guard

- Drank out of a toilet

- & given food of such poor nutritional value, for so long, that it gave you mouth sores? https://t.co/UfO8EQzRbI — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 2, 2019

Watch the three cohosts excuse the inexcusable below, from the July 2, 2019 Fox & Friends, via Media Matters.