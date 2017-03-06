While many are appalled by Donald Trump’s baseless accusation that he was wiretapped by Barack Obama, a claim that just happened to arise as scrutiny of Trump's ties to Russia intensifies, the Fox Friends proved that they’ll always be there for him.

Except for one segment with Gen. Michael Hayden, former head of the NSA and CIA under President George W. Bush, the show seemed designed to soothe Trump's inflamed feelings.

Media Matters explains:

They downplayed or ignored the underlying question of whether federal agencies might have been investigating Trump and his associates because they may have broken the law. There was little interest in whether it was a good idea for Trump to drop wild, baseless accusations into his Twitter feed. […] “Why would Donald Trump feel this way?” asked [Cohost Steve] Doocy during the show’s opening segment. “Keep in mind from day one it has appeared that his foes have been out to try get him. They have leaked damaging information to the press -- in some cases, broken the law.” “I hope it’s a wake-up call,” [Cohost Brian] Kilmeade added of reports that Trump has yelled at his staff. “He needs better people around him to do -- have either get together and work with him more efficiently because he is new at this.”

Media Matters has even more details of this Trump TV propaganda. But the Fox & Friends opening segment, below, from the March 6, 2017 show, says everything about where their loyalties lie.