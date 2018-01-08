The Fox & Friends gang couldn’t be more excited over Donald Trump’s attack on the First Amendment in the guise of “Fake News Awards.” Now that Trump has announced the delay, the Curvy Couch Crew seems determined to keep the excitement going another week.

Today, Trump announced that his latest assault on the press would be pushed back from today to next Wednesday:

The Fake News Awards, those going to the most corrupt & biased of the Mainstream Media, will be presented to the losers on Wednesday, January 17th, rather than this coming Monday. The interest in, and importance of, these awards is far greater than anyone could have anticipated! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2018

As Crooks and Liars’ John Amato pointed out, “This is how state-sponsored propaganda works. Smear and destroy any and all news organizations and their reporters who don’t fully embrace every aspect of the authoritarian regime they are covering.” Fox & Friends are not just on board, they couldn't give the effort enough love.

Jillian Mele, who plays the role of news anchor for the show, announced before she read Trump’s tweet, “Excitement for President Trump’s fake news awards is so off the charts that, guess what, we have to wait another week to find out who won.” She made a hammy show of disappointment.

The three cohosts were there to amplify the propaganda.

“It’s going to be great!” Pete Hegseth said.

Ainsley Earhardt opined that the delay was due to finding a place for Michael Wolff, author of the bombshell “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” book. Loyal Trumper that she is, she considerately did not mention any names but referred to them as “author” and “book.” “Is the author top?” she wondered.

“Will there be a trophy?” Steve Doocy asked.

“A big loser trophy,” Earhardt hopefully added..

Doocy thought it would be “something” if the awards were handed out during the press briefing.

“I hope he does,” Hegseth said. “Amazing.”

Watch the phony patriots of Fox & Friends lick their chops at the thought of humiliating a bulwark of our democracy on behalf of Dear (mentally unhinged) Leader below, from the January 8, 2018 Fox & Friends, via Media Matters.