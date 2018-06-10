Fox & Friends host Abby Huntsman made a doozy of a slip this morning when she called the North Korea summit “a historic meeting between two dictators.”

This morning, Huntsman hosted Anthony Scaramucci for some slobbering over Trump’s upcoming summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

Politicususa’s Jason Easley explains what happened (my emphases added):

Abby Huntsman narrated over video of Trump getting off of the plane in Singapore on Fox News [on] Sunday, “There we have him, the President Of The United States, Donald Trump about to walk down those stairs, stepping foot in Singapore as we await this historic summit with the North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un. Anthony, talk to us about this moment. This is history. We’re we are living regardless of what happens in that meeting between the two dictators, what we are seeing right now, this is history.”

Scaramucci ether didn’t hear Hunstman refer to Trump as a dictator or else acted as if he had not. As Contemptor noted, Mooch “mov[ed] right along, describing Trump as a disruptive force in the world.” Scaramucci said it admiringly.

Later, Huntsman apologized for her slip: “I did not mean to say that. My mistake, so I apologize for that,” she said. But, as she probably knows, this is a viral moment that will live on forever. Especially since she did not say she doesn't really think Trump is a dictator.

So maybe this Freudian slip reveals that Huntsman isn’t the Trump worshipper she plays on TV, eh?

Watch the evidence below, from the June 10, 2018 Fox & Friends, via Politicususa and Contemptor.