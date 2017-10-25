The same day that former Fox News anchor Juliet Huddy appeared on Megyn Kelly's new NBC show to discuss sexual harassment at Fox News in the wake of the latest bombshell about Bill O'Reilly, it just so happens that Huddy's brother, John Huddy, was fired from his job as a Fox News correspondent.

Huddy, who settled her own sexual harassment case against O'Reilly for a reported high six figures, has signed a non-disclosure agreement as part of her settlement. So she did not talk about her own case when she appeared on Megyn Kelly Today on Monday. However, Kelly made a point of noting that the vicious vindictiveness of Fox News' PR machine had discouraged other women from coming forward.

No sooner had the discussion aired than Kelly may have been proven right. That same day, Fox announced that it had fired Juliet Huddy's brother:

Fox's statement referred to a "physical altercation" as the reason:

“Following a thorough investigation into a physical altercation earlier this month, Fox News made the decision to sever ties with Jerusalem-based correspondent John Huddy. The network’s investigation concluded last week, and due to observation of the Sabbath on Friday, terminated Huddy’s employment this morning.”

It's quite possible the timing was just coincidental. But it certainly looks suspicious.

Watch Kelly discuss harassment and the culture of fear at Fox below, from the October 23, 2017 Megyn Kelly Today.