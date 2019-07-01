Fox News would rather fear monger about Democrats proposing health care for undocumented immigrants than help citizens avoid the illnesses and costs that go with depriving them.

Didn’t you just know that the moment Democratic presidential candidates said they were in favor of providing health care for undocumented immigrants that Fox would start knee-jerk fear mongering and avoid any rational discussion?

Former Governor Susana Martinez (R-NM) helped Fox host Neil Cavuto stoke the fear and loathing. After replaying a clip from Thursday night’s Democratic debate, in which all 10 presidential candidates raised their hands in support of providing health care to all people, regardless of citizenship status, Cavuto sneered, “And raise your hand if you think this is going to come back to bite you."

Laughter was heard off camera.

Cavuto called the proposal "one more reason for folks to come to this country or try to get into this country any way they can."

Martinez agreed. "That's what's being advertised right now on radio stations with fliers in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras. They’re passing out fliers that say you can get free health care, you can get free education in college, you can get all kinds of freebies," she said.

"Every one of us will pay for that kind of benefit," Martinez warned.

But what nobody wanted to talk about is how every one of us will pay if we don’t provide that kind of benefit. In fact, we are already paying heftily for emergency room care for people who don’t have health insurance. Second, as Steve M., from No More Mister Nice Blog pointed out, access to health care helps protect everyone from illness and disease:

We're having a lot of measles outbreaks in this country -- primary because some native-born citizens aren't vaccinating their children. If undocumented people are living here and measles spreads to their communities, do we not want them to seek medical care? Do we just [want] measles to spread if it reaches those communities?

Sadly, if it means we can be crueler to immigrants and, theoretically, stop a few more from coming to the U.S., Fox pundits think it’s better that Americans pay more and get sick and die for that cause.

Watch Fox promote higher costs and exposure to diseases for Americans in the name of anti-immigrant propaganda below, from the June 28, 2019 Your World.