Donald Trump's shocking and sudden decision to reverse policy and ban transgender people from serving in the military is not going down well on social media and elsewhere. So it's no surprise that Fox News is giving the news the bare minimum of air time. UPDATE: A discussion was finally aired during the 2 PM hour.

At 9:21 AM, America's Newsroom gave a brief report on Trump's decision:

Then it was on to North Korea, healthcare and Donald Trump's rally the night before:

The next hour, it was more of the same:

There was lots more news about Trump in the next hour, on Happening Now, but not the transgender ban:

In the following hour, the Outnumbered show did not discuss the transgender ban:

Fox News got around to reporting on it again, at about 1:24 PM, in a one-minute report. Watch it below, from the July 26, 2017 Happening Now. Underneath that is the 28-seconds America's Newsroom spent on the news at 9:21 AM.

In other words, in 4 hours, Fox spent under 2 minutes on the subject.

UPDATE: Fox host Julie Banderas criticized Trump's move as "disappointing" and did a decent interview with Senator Mike Rounds (R-SD) who sits on the Armed Services Committee, during America's News HQ. I'll post the video when it's available.