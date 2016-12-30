Dr. Nicole Saphier, the doctor who previously complained about too many people having health insurance under Obamacare, helped promote Donald Trump’s pick for Secretary of Health and Human Services, Obamacare enemy Tom Price, as a terrific choice.

Saphier visited Fox & Friends to comment on a petition signed by 5700 doctors opposing Price because of his stance on Obamacare, Medicaid and Medicare. Saphier has already complained on Fox that “We need to make our doctors happier” because “We’re in the midst of a physician burnout and shortage crisis due to all of these newly insured patients.”

But instead of looking to bring in more practitioners to serve the additional patients, Saphier seems to think it would be better to limit patient access to health care. And that is something Price will almost certainly try to do.

Saphier sounded as though physician unhappiness is the biggest and possibly only problem in our health care system.

SAPHIER: The majority of doctors that have been surveyed actually will say that Tom Price being the next Secretary of HHS will make patient and job satisfaction better for physicians, which will improve the doctor patient relationship and help with physician burnout.

Moonlighting as a Fox & Friends host, Fox reporter Ed Henry tried to goad Saphier into attacking Democrats: “What do you think about Democrats who are already trying to line up opposition, saying and charging that he’s going to end Medicare as we know it and try to make him a boogeyman before the hearings have even started?”

Instead of pointing out that Price has a long record of trying to do exactly that, Saphier tried to allay fears with the argument that he would not be able to do what he wants to do.

SAPHIER: The truth is, he won’t have that kind of power. He has come forth with some controversial plans, he may be able to make some modifications to Medicare such as introducing some conservative elements like waivers. However, he’s not able to just take office or take his position and disband all of Medicare as we know it … Same with the Affordable Care Act.

Saphier went on to gush that it is “a very exciting thing” to have a doctor in charge of HHS.

SAPHIER: As a physician, having a doctor in position as Secretary of HHS, I think is a very exciting thing. I’m cautiously optimistic about it that he will listen to the doctors of the nation, not necessarily just a political party. I do think that he has demonstrated leadership qualities when it comes to bringing a better way to health care, especially when it comes to keeping Washington out of the exam room.

Of course, a guy like Price would be exciting for a doctor like Saphier.

Watch this disgraceful lack of regard for patients and the elderly below, from the December 29, 2016 Fox & Friends.