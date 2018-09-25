Donald Trump literally made himself an international laughing stock today as he boasted about himself in his address to the United Nations. Fox News thoughtfully cut the clip so that Twitter followers didn’t hear the derisive laughter.

In his speech to the U.N., Trump said, “In less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country.”

There were somewhat restrained guffaws.

“So true,” Trump added.

At that point, the whole room seemed to erupt in laughter.

Trump played along. He smiled and said, ““Didn’t expect that reaction but that’s OK.” However, given his notoriously thin skin, Trump probably seethed about it afterward.

But the Trump PR team managing Fox News’ Twitter feed was on the ego-massaging job! Raw Story caught the propagandists' thoughtful editing. They included the line, “In less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country.” But they cut out the reaction afterward.

Later, FoxNews.com posted a clip of the full moment, probably after it went viral, and suggested that Trump was in on the joke.

Watch Trump make a fool of himself on the world stage below, via Raw Story, and then see how Fox News worked to make the embarrassing moment disappear.