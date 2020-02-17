Fox host Sandra Smith was eager to talk about Pete Buttigieg’s same-sex marriage “because he has received a lot of criticism” but when Democratic contributor Jessica Tarlov pointed out that Donald Trump cheated on all three of his wives, Smith interrupted to say, “Let’s not bring in personal relationships.”

Smith played a clip of Buttigieg on Fox News Sunday yesterday, smacking down right-wing attempts to smear his sexuality:

BUTTIGIEG: I am in a faithful, loving, committed marriage. I'm -- I'm proud of my marriage. And I'm proud of my husband. And I'm not going to be lectured on family values from the likes of Rush Limbaugh or anybody who supports Donald J. Trump as the moral as well as political leader of the United States.

To their credit, nobody on the panel wanted to attack Buttigieg’s marriage. To her credit, Tarlov used that to her advantage: “Notice that the Republican on the panel doesn’t want to talk about what the substance of the criticism was, which was a homophobic comment made by Rush Limbaugh,” she said.

Then, just like Buttigieg, she called out the hypocrisy of the family values crowd.

TARLOV: You see a loving monogamous couple like Pete Buttigieg and Chasten, his husband, up there, showing what is possible, that someone who is in a same-sex relationship could be running for president and doing this well and then they’re torn down by Rush Limbaugh who’s been married four times, I think. We have Donald Trump, three times married, cheated on all of those wives.

Oops, no talking about Dear Leader's immorality allowed! Smith interrupted to say, “Let’s not bring in personal relationships.” Never mind that it was Smith who brought up Buttigieg’s personal relationship. She changed the subject to Limbaugh’s comments which she said was “fair” to discuss.

On Fox News, only some personal relationships are allowed to be discussed.

You can watch the blatant double standard below, from the February 17, 2020 America’s Newsroom.

(H/T reader Eric Jefferson)