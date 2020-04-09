Remember Dr. Marc Siegel saying about the coronavirus, “worst case scenario, it could be the flu?” And then agreeing with host Pete Hegseth that the more you know, “the less there is to worry about?” That was during the Trump/Fox “hoax” phase of the coronavirus.

Now that Trump TV is in the "we always took it seriously" phase and the U.S. has the highest number of cases in the world, Siegel had the audacity to lecture about the lack of preparedness for the pandemic – without one word about Donald Trump’s negligence and sabotage of the preparedness Barack Obama left him.

