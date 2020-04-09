Remember Dr. Marc Siegel saying about the coronavirus, “worst case scenario, it could be the flu?” And then agreeing with host Pete Hegseth that the more you know, “the less there is to worry about?” That was during the Trump/Fox “hoax” phase of the coronavirus.
Now that Trump TV is in the "we always took it seriously" phase and the U.S. has the highest number of cases in the world, Siegel had the audacity to lecture about the lack of preparedness for the pandemic – without one word about Donald Trump’s negligence and sabotage of the preparedness Barack Obama left him.
John McKee commented 2020-04-09 03:12:01 -0400 · Flag
Hi Ellen. It was at or near the beginning of Carlson’s show – he said he had had to cut Siegel off in mid-anecdote the previous night and was bringing him back to finish his amazing story. Talk about a clown show.
Eric D. Masse commented 2020-04-09 02:53:20 -0400 · Flag
Ellen commented 2020-04-08 23:56:38 -0400 · Flag
John McKee, do you recall which program and at approximately what time in the hour?
John McKee commented 2020-04-08 22:52:59 -0400 · Flag
Heard him today claiming that his 90-something father had the COVID and was telling all and sundry that he was a goner – UNTIL he tried hydroxychloroquine. The very next day he was up and about, totally recovered.
It’s a miracle, no doubt about it…
Anonymous commented 2020-04-08 22:14:17 -0400 · Flag
“We didn’t take it seriously enough….including the CDC” What you mean “we”, doc? It’s another application of right-wing buck-diluting: we are all sinners, so don’t hold it against the President. Apparently, the President shouldn’t be expected to be any smarter or more responsible than the least of us.
If anyone at Fox News can be successfully sued for misleading the public, I would think it would be their staff medical expert.
