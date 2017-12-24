Fox News thinks you won’t notice its anti-American assault on the First Amendment if it attacks the patriotism of those in the media who are not blindly in the tank for Donald Trump the way Fox is.

Yesterday, Fox’s “business” show, Bulls & Bears, proved once again that the primary business on Fox is promoting Republican politics and tearing down everyone not of the same mindset.

This particular effort came care of contributor Gary B. Smith. But it was set up by host Dagen McDowell with her “question” for the panel, “Why does the media keep harping” on concerns that Trump may fire Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller despite saying otherwise?" It was a neat way of overlooking the ways that her network has been working to undermine Mueller’s investigation and the FBI on behalf of Trump as she pointed fingers at the rest of the media.

To conservative Smith, McDowell “asked,” “Is it to goad the president, quite frankly?”

Smith took the bait:

SMITH: Absolutely. You know Chuck [Rocha] said we have a free and open media. We don’t. We have a media that is actively rooting against Trump. You know why they keep bringing up this “He’s going to fire Mueller?” They want him to fail. They want Trump to fail desperately. They still cannot get over that he won. They still cannot get over being smarty pants or proved wrong in every poll. They want him to fail - you know why? So The Washington Post can run a headline that says, “President Trump fires only man that can bring him to justice.” I guarantee that’s what they’re after. They’re rooting for the demise of him. They’re rooting, in effect, for the demise of America. I think it’s despicable.

Not one person, including McDowell, challenged this outrageous accusation. Instead, McDowell suggested her own conspiracy theory: that the media is talking about firing Mueller to avoid talking about the supposedly devastating information about the FBI that Fox keeps bogusly promoting.

Watch the anti-Americanism that Fox tries to dress up as patriotism below, from the December 23, 2017 Bulls & Bears.