Fox & Friends gave a nod to conservative critics of Donald Trump’s North Korea summit this morning via a friendly interview with Ben Shapiro. Remember this the next time Fox smears the non-Trump propaganda media as “rooting against the free world” for criticizing the summit.

Shapiro, a conservative author and podcaster, visited the show to throw some cold water on the Trump-Kim summit. We know that this was a nod to Fox’s conservative Trump critics, as opposed to an attempt to inform, because he has no foreign policy credentials. But that doesn’t mean he didn’t make some valid points.

Right off the bat, Shapiro criticized Trump’s “disquieting” praise for Kim Jong Un, a “dictator” of "a slave state with 25 million prisoners.” Then Shapiro continued blasting Trump with the kind of rhetoric that would outrage Fox if it came from a liberal.

SHAPIRO: The president's praise for the dictator of North Korea was disquieting, and here's the reality. Diplomacy is a tactic. It is not an outcome, and the triumphalism that seems to be appearing in so many places this morning where everybody's very excited that President Trump met with Kim - that’s not justified by the outcome yet. OK, maybe it will be.

[…]

The piece of paper that got signed yesterday is, frankly, weak. I mean this is not a strong piece of paper. … There's no history of this family ever having not lied to the west."

[…]

I don't understand frankly why we would have a summit like this from the president of the United States shaking hands and giving a thumbs up to a dictator.

[…]

Putting the flag of the freest country in the history of the world next to the flag of an evil dictatorship and then praising that guy, we didn't have to do this. The guy's a tinpot dictator, and treating him as though he's an equal world leader seems to me counterproductive.

Watch the three Trump lickspittles do their best to both respect the right-wing criticism yet still let their Fan in Chief know they’re as loyal as ever below, from the June 12, 2018 Fox & Friends.