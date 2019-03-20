After Sean Hannity gave Devin Nunes a friendly platform to promote Devin Nunes’ lawsuit against Twitter and some anti-Nunes tweeters, other Fox figures openly cheered the obvious attempt to squelch his critics.

In my last post, I noted that while Hannity allowed Nunes to promote his attack on free speech as a defense of the First Amendment, Hannity at least showed a drop of skepticism and mostly remained silent as Nunes weaponized his whining.

Nunes’ suit made him the butt of many late-night jokes but the intent of his lawsuit is no laughing matter. As The Washington Post’s Aaron Blake explained, “Nunes is telegraphing an expansive effort to go after people who hurt Republicans with their public discourse.”

Clearly, Fox hosts and contributors understood that – and they applauded that anti-American effort.

Media Matters has a good roundup of how the lawsuit was discussed on March 19.

On Fox Business Network, Brian Kilmeade told host Stuart Varney that Nunes is making a “very courageous move.” Varney responded, “I think it’s about time we had it out about censoring conservatives on social media.” (See first video below)

On Fox’s America’s Newsroom, contributor and attorney Ken Starr ducked the question about "how strong" Nunes' case is (spoiler alert: not very) and quickly moved on to say the lawsuit is proof that litigation can be “a powerful engine for getting the truth.” He also called the suit "a terrific method for getting real accountability.” (See second video below)

Fox contributor Mike Huckabee told America’s Newsroom co-host Sandra Smith that he is “so proud of the congressman, he’s doing exactly what someone has needed to do for a long time.” (See third video below)

There are more examples at Media Matters.

Meanwhile, while all these Foxies whine about anti-conservative bias on Twitter and social media, they all seemed to have forgotten - or want us to forget - that we know Russians have manipulated Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms to benefit Trump. Funny how Nunes didn't complain about that.