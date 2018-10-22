Fox host Neil Cavuto blasted Donald Trump for refusing to take any responsibility for any midterm losses for Republicans or any problems during his administration.

Here are some excerpts from Cavuto’s blistering criticism of Trump:

CAVUTO: We already know who the president won’t be blaming if they [midterm elections] don’t turn out well for Republicans, himself.

[…]

Last week’s crazy stock market, forget about today’s - not his doing, the Fed’s doing. … Or the budget deficit soaring 17% to $779 billion.

Or discord in the White House. Don’t pin it on the guy who lives there, pin it on a lot of snakes who work for him there. Or like the Puerto Rico hurricane recovery efforts that were all him when going well, then not anything to do with him when they discovered maybe they didn’t go so well.

[…]

It’s second nature for this president to shift so much blame.”

[…]

The Fed is loco, the president is not. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is the biggest threat to this economy, not the ones with 0% interest rates that candidate Trump bemoaned who are being kept artificially low in that other president’s economy. Just like it’s not the former president’s bull market, it’s his, even though it started many years earlier before his.

[…]

It is tough when things don’t go your way, but Mr. President, they’re only going to get tougher when you keep putting yourself in the way.

[…]

It would be like me blaming being a tad overweight on a thyroid condition. … I can look in the mirror. What I’m asking, Mr. President, can you?

Watch Cavuto prove once again he has become something of the conscience of Fox News (to the extent there is any) below, from the October 18, 2018 Your World.