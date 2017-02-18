On Fox News yesterday, anchor Harris Faulkner interrupted a political discussion to announce that the president's plane had landed in Florida for his weekend vacation. Not only that, a red banner announced this non-news, "URGENT."

Granted, the political discussion was not terribly significant. But was this? And what made it urgent? Faulkner never said.

FAULKNER: Let's turn our cameras and our focus now to what's happening on the screen. You see our President Trump is landing at West Palm Beach, Florida and this is where he will spend his President's Day weekend, his long weekend there. His resort there. And so, as the president lands again, today, because he came from South Carolina. Remember, he was with those Boeing workers and he toured the Dreamliner. Now, he's going on to have some personal time.

Of course, Faulkner didn't mention that this is Trump's third straight weekend off, despite promising to "rarely leave the White House" because there's so much work to be done." Nor did she mention that his gatherings at Mar-a-Lago have created a new swamp, bigger than the one he promised to drain in Washington. Or, as the New York Times put it, "an arena for potential political influence rarely seen in American history."

No, it was just urgent that we knew his plane landed. And, of course, there was a graphic promoting Trump's rally today.

Watch what Fox calls "URGENT" news below, from the January 17, 2017 Shepard Smith Reporting.