Fox News political analyst Brit Hume blasted Donald Trump’s “poor character” in a tweet yesterday, predicting that it would cause his presidency to end “poorly” and quite possibly “crippled.”

Hume’s tweet was a validation of conservative Jonah Goldberg’s op-ed in the Los Angeles Times. “The Trump presidency will end poorly because character is destiny,” Goldberg wrote. He later elaborated:

[Trump’s] refusal to listen to advisors; his inability to bite his tongue; his demonization and belittling of senators who vote for his agenda; his rants against the 1st Amendment; his praise for dictators and insults for allies; his need to create new controversies to eclipse old ones; and his inexhaustible capacity to lie and fabricate history: All this springs from his nature.

Those are tough words coming from a conservative, though Goldberg is a dyed-in-the-wool Never Trumper. But as Fox News’ “senior political analyst,” Hume is supposedly more detached. Given that Hume works for Fox, that also means more pro-Trump. That makes Hume’s tweet all the more noteworthy. He even compared Trump unfavorably to Bill Clinton!

.⁦@JonahNRO⁩ is right about Trump’s poor character. Bill Clinton had/has poor character which greatly harmed his presidency, but did not cripple it. For a time, it seemed the same might be true of Trump. But lately, there are signs it might not. https://t.co/bXjgfPGpdA — Brit Hume (@brithume) December 25, 2018

