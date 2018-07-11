A “pro-life” propaganda piece movie about Roe v. Wade is encountering massive production problems which, according to executive producer Alveda King, are caused by outside pressure from those who don’t want the movie to be made. It should come as no surprise that King might be peddling fake news on Fox News!

On the July 5th Fox & Friends, cohost Ainsely Earhardt started the anti-choice victimhood with her description of the Roe v. Wade movie as “an untold story of how people lied and manipulated the courts to pass the law.” She then played a video trailer for the movie with “Dr.” (honorary doctorate from Catholic St. Anselm’s College) Alveda King talking about (real Dr.) Mildred Jefferson, an African-American doctor who led the anti-choice movement in order to “save lives” and “save her ethnic community.”

Earhardt explained that “just one month into production,” the film is experiencing setbacks that include losing cast and funding “because of its pro-life themes.”

Earhardt introduced King, who is also a Fox News contributor, and asked her to explain the “controversy.”

King continued the anti-choice propaganda with her claim that the movie will “educate the public” with “facts” and not “fake news.” That’s a bit ironic given that the backdrop to the comment was a bogus photograph of Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger appearing at a KKK rally.

King also talked about the “top notch actors” that (ahem) include the former Fox host and wall of genius, Stacey Dash - as Dr. Jefferson!

King made the baseless claim that “so much was twisted and turned around to pass Roe v. Wade,” that even Norma McCorvey, the plaintiff in the case, eventually became pro-life. (In reality, the facts behind McCorvey's change of heart are quite complicated.)

A banner reinforced the Fox anti-choice message by claiming that the conspiracy-theories and falsehoods in the film are fact: “Pro-Life Film Tells Story of Roe v. Wade.”

Earhardt made little agreement noises as King said she was “tricked” into having abortions. Earhardt also murmured, “So it’s personal for you” as King asserted, “The truth must come out.” (More irony!)

Earhardt noted that one of the “stars,” Nick Loeb, told the Hollywood Reporter that cast and crew walked off the set because they felt that “they had been lied to” and asked King to recount “the facts.”

King denied that there had been any lies and made the disputed claim that those on the set “are getting pressure from Hollywood and from outside” who “don’t want the truth to come out.” She added that cast and crew “are just getting rattled from all of this pressure.”

Things got even more bizarre with King’s attempt to conflate the bogus “pressure” with the new, anti-abortion Supreme Court nominee. She claimed that people are panicking and saying, “We won’t be able to get an abortion tomorrow … if this movie comes out.” She excitedly predicted, “The laws will go right back to the people…the states will decide and that’s fair.” She exhorted us to calm down because “America has a right to know the truth.” (Even more irony!)

King finished her homily with another bizarre comment about how “the babies” need lawyers “as much as the women” and that she is “fully for women’s rights.”

Earhardt directed viewers to the film’s “GoFundMe” page.

FACT CHECK: According to the Twitter account of Ben Collinsworth, who had been hired for the project and who quit after learning more about it, nobody from Hollywood or elsewhere had “rattled’ him. Cast and crew members who have spoken with The Daily Beast allege that they were misled as to the “extremity of the film’s anti-abortion content” and “the sheer directorial incompetence.” A crew member, speaking anonymously, said, “After reading the script, you realize no, this isn’t opinion, this is lies and propaganda that they’re trying pass off within some historical context.”

(Amusing side note: Conservative actors Stephen Baldwin and Kevin Sorbo were initially cast as Supreme Court justices but left upon receiving the script.)

But “Dr” Alveda King says that it’s on the up and up and we know that she would never peddle fake news?!

Watch King try to blame Hollywood for the film’s problems below, from the July 5, 2018 Fox & Friends.