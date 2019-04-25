It’s one thing to have criticisms and concerns about Joe Biden’s presidential candidacy. It’s a whole other thing to help Fox’s propaganda against him.

After playing the video of Biden’s announcement, Cavuto “asked,” "Did Joe Biden, with 19 others in the race, muddy the waters or distinguish himself with some of those comments?”

In case there was a doubt about the conclusion, Fox stacked its panel with two conservatives and one Democrat. Plus Cavuto.

First up, Cavuto got "the read" from conservative Kat Timpf. "I could not agree with you more that it was a very dark and ominous message. He's connected with Obama because he was his vice president, but Obama was saying "hope and change" and this is more fear and dread," she said.

Cavuto acknowledged, "There were some uplifting pieces of video, photographs in that piece." But, he added, "It just seemed to be a clumsy way to get off."

Nathan Rubin was the only Democrat in the group. He said, "Joe Biden has a point when he's trying to paint such a bleak picture of the current state of politics. When you look at what's actually going on in terms of judicial independence, Congressional checks and balances, you know, the idea that Congress should have oversight over the executive branch, this current administration doesn't necessarily believe in those items."

“It takes two to tango," Cavuto interrupted. Then he asked conservative guest Steve Forbes to weigh in.

And surprise! Forbes had nothing but criticism for Biden - with a gratuitous dig at Elizabeth Warren. "Biden made a huge mistake. I think it's a classic case, Neil, he’s running four years too late, like Elizabeth Warren,” Forbes said. He acknowledged that Americans “know things are bad now” and “a lot of people feel the president isn't up to the office and all that kind of thing." But a “senior candidate” like Biden “should say, 'I've seen a lot, we’re going to come out of it, here’s how.'"

Timpf, not a Trumper, agreed Biden “should've been a little more inspirational." She thought he was trying to "make people afraid" instead.

That’s when Rubin joined the pile on. He warned about Biden's record: "The 1991 Anita Hill hearings, or the 1994 crime bill, or even in 1996 when he voted against same sex marriage. The base of the Democratic party are looking at his history and saying, "Wait, is that who I want to lead us into the future?' And a lot of people are having second thoughts."\

Watch the knives come out below, from the April 25, 2019 Your World.