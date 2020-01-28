If you thought Fox News might have aired more of Donald Trump’s Impeachment defense team’s opening arguments than the Democratic House managers', you were so, so right.

Media Matters crunched the numbers and found that Fox covered more of Team Trump’s first evening than all three evenings of the Democratic arguments, combined:

House impeachment managers started making their case to the Senate on January 22, but Fox broadcast the proceedings live for a mere 16 minutes between 5 p.m. and midnight.

On the subsequent two days, as House managers continued their oral arguments, Fox broadcast the trial live for just four and three minutes, respectively. But on Monday, January 27, when Trump’s legal defense team started the second day of its case, Fox’s evening shows broadcast 31 minutes of the trial live, a marked increase over the prior evenings.

Media Matters further noted, “The Five aired 22 of those 31 minutes, which stands in stark contrast to the program not airing any of the proceedings live on January 22, 23, or 24.” Which is ironic, given the cohosts’ bellyaching about how boring the proceedings were during the Democrats' arguments.

You can watch The Five’s Greg Gutfeld whine about the impeachment proceedings below, from the January 22, 2020 The Five, as was originally posted by me on January 23.

(Trump image by DonkeyHotey via Creative Commons license)